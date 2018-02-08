5 things to know for 2/9 - 2/15

1) It's Mardi Gras, y'all!!! We've got all the sounds of Carnival on our airwaves over the next few days. Listen in!

2) Throw me something, mister! We've got your parade schedule right here:

Friday, Feb. 9

11:30a Krewe of Bosom Buddies (French Quarter)

6p Krewe of Hermes (Uptown)

6:30p Krewe d’Etat (Uptown)

7p Krewe of Morpheus (Uptown)

Saturday, Feb. 10

10:45a Krewe of NOMTOC (Westbank)

11a Krewe of Iris (Uptown)

12p Krewe of Tucks (Uptown)

4:15p Krewe of Endymion (Midcity)

Sunday, Feb. 11

11a Krewe of Okeanos (Uptown)

11:45a Krewe of Midcity (Uptown)

12p Krewe of Thoth (Uptown)

5:15p Krewe of Bacchus (Uptown)

Monday, Feb. 12

2p Krewe of Red Beans

5:15p Krewe of Proteus (Uptown)

6p Krewe of Orpheus (Uptown)

Tuesday, Feb. 13

8a Krewe of Zulu (Uptown)

10a Krewe of Rex (Uptown)

Followed by Krewe of Elks Orleans

Followed by Krewe of Crescent City

3) If you're not here or missed one of your favorite parades, we've got video highlights. Relive Muses, Krewe du Vieux, Skull & Bones, and more here, and there's more and more to come on our Facebook page. We're planning to share portions of the Zulu parade, Mardi Gras Indians, and much more, only at facebook.com/wwozneworleans.

4) It's a great weekend for live, local music! Catch Tank & the Bangas on Friday at One Eyed Jack's, Big Freedia and Sweet Crude on Saturday at One Eyed Jack's, Rebirth at the Howlin' Wolf on Friday and Saturday, Topsy Chapman at Snug Harbor on Friday, Galactic at Tipitina's on Saturday and Sunday, Cha Wa at the Maple Leaf on Saturday, Herlin Riley at Snug Harbor on Saturday, Biz Markie with DJ Soul Sister at House of Blues on Saturday, "Mardi Gras Mayhem" at House of Blues on Sunday with Anders Osborne, David Torkanowsky, George Porter, Jr., Dave Malone, and Stanton Moore. Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles at dba on Sunday, "Orpheuscapade" with Trombone Shorty, Deacon John, Irma Thomas, Al "Carnival Time" Johnson, Amanda Shaw, the Dixie Cups, Big Freedia, Bonerama, and Flow Tribe on Monday, and soooo much more. Check out the WWOZ Livewire for full listings. Now get out there and enjoy some live, local music!

5) Dr. Michael White and the Original Liberty Jazz Band will hold the second annual Jazz Worship at the St. Charles Avenue Baptist Church on Sunday from 9-10a. This is a service of jazz hymns and special readings. This year's theme is Poets & Prophets, ancient and modern.