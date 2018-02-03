Video: Northside Skull & Bone Gang

The Skull & Bones tradition honors African ancestral spirits and the dead, inviting them to take a walk on Mardi Gras morning. It’s a way for people to connect and give tribute to the family spirits that came before them. Each year, Skull & Bones reminds us all to enjoy life while we can. Skeletons are the universal symbol of those who came before us. Seeing and hearing them walking down the street is a reminder of your mortality as the Northside Skull & Bones Gang wakes up the neighborhood.

WWOZ's video team was on hand last Mardi Gras to catch part of Skull & Bones as they made their way through the 6th Ward.