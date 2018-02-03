Rhythm Room Playlist 02/02/18

1 Last Time (Triumph Riddim, Precision) "2015 Soca" Alternative Quartet 03:12

2 Shout It Out Roy Tyler & New Directions 04:40 Three Way Calling

3 People Never Give Up Curtis Mayfield 05:51 Something To Believe In

4 The Wind Cries Mary Hopeton Lewis 02:36 VA-This Is Reggae-197x

5 I'll Be Your Baby Tonight Bill Brandon 02:34 Rare Soul From Alabama: The South Camp/Quinvy CD

6 99 lbs. Ann Peebles 02:21 St. Louis Woman/Memphis Soul Disc 1

7 The Story of Mr. Pitiful Charlie Whitehead 02:30 When a Man Cries

8 The Spoiler Eddie Purrell 02:47 Memphis 60 - Soul, R&b And Proto Funk From Soul City Usa

9 Finger Poppin' Ike & Tina Turner 02:49 The Best Of Loma Records: The Rise And Fall Of A 1960's Soul Label

10 Papa Was A Rollin' Stone The Temptations 12:05 Psychedelic Soul - Disc 2

11 People talk Etana 04:42 Free Expression

12 I Walk on Gilded Splinters Johnny Jenkins 05:19 Super Breaks Volume 3

13 Eldorado Joe L.T.D 04:24 Gittin' Down

14 Carnival Baby Square one 04:03 Soca

15 WrongPartOfTown 79'ers Gang 03:35 45

16 Leave Me Alone (feat. Manu Chao) Calypso Rose 04:25 Far from Home

17 ft. Curren$y Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr 03:22 The New Sounds Of Mardi Gras II

18 Second and Dryades w/ Big Chief Monk Boundreaux Galactic 02:47 From The Corner To The Block

19 steamin' blues hot 8 brass band 03:44 advance single

20 Look-Ka Py Py The Bacao Rhythm and Steel Ban 02:46 Mocambo Funk Fourty Fives

21 All Day Long (Rucucumcum Riddim) "2018 Soca" (JA) Linky First 03:41 Linky First

22 Round & Round Jadel 02:54

23 Haboglabotribin' Bernard Wright 04:21 'Nard

24 Pop That Thang Bernard Fowler 03:37 Friends With Privileges

25 Can't Get Enough Of The Funk Black Merda 03:19 Force of Nature

26 The Bump Commodores 04:11 Machine Gun

27 Take It Back (feat Doc Brown) Haggis Horns 03:34 Promo

28 Voyage To The Bottom Of The P Mutiny 04:02 Mutiny On The Mamaship

29 It's Just Begun The Jimmy Castor Bunch 03:44 The Everything Man: The Best of the Jimmy Castor Bunch

30 You Don't Know Me Syl Johnson 04:03 Back For A Taste Of Your Love

31 I Don't Want To Do Wrong Esther Phillips 04:19 Alone Again, Naturally

32 Funny How Time Slips Away Al Green 05:39 The Immortal Soul of Al Green -