Rhythm Room Playlist 02/02/18

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: February 3rd, 2018
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Last Time (Triumph Riddim, Precision) "2015 Soca"     Alternative Quartet     03:12     
2     Shout It Out     Roy Tyler & New Directions     04:40     Three Way Calling
3     People Never Give Up     Curtis Mayfield     05:51     Something To Believe In
4     The Wind Cries Mary     Hopeton Lewis     02:36     VA-This Is Reggae-197x
5     I'll Be Your Baby Tonight     Bill Brandon     02:34     Rare Soul From Alabama: The South Camp/Quinvy CD
6     99 lbs.     Ann Peebles     02:21     St. Louis Woman/Memphis Soul Disc 1
7     The Story of Mr. Pitiful     Charlie Whitehead     02:30     When a Man Cries
8     The Spoiler     Eddie Purrell     02:47     Memphis 60 - Soul, R&b And Proto Funk From Soul City Usa
9     Finger Poppin'     Ike & Tina Turner     02:49     The Best Of Loma Records: The Rise And Fall Of A 1960's Soul Label
10     Papa Was A Rollin' Stone     The Temptations     12:05     Psychedelic Soul - Disc 2
11     People talk     Etana     04:42     Free Expression
12     I Walk on Gilded Splinters     Johnny Jenkins     05:19     Super Breaks Volume 3
13     Eldorado Joe     L.T.D     04:24     Gittin' Down
14     Carnival Baby     Square one     04:03     Soca
15     WrongPartOfTown     79'ers Gang     03:35     45
16     Leave Me Alone (feat. Manu Chao)     Calypso Rose     04:25     Far from Home
17     ft. Curren$y     Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr     03:22     The New Sounds Of Mardi Gras II
18     Second and Dryades w/ Big Chief Monk Boundreaux     Galactic     02:47     From The Corner To The Block
19     steamin' blues     hot 8 brass band     03:44     advance single
20     Look-Ka Py Py     The Bacao Rhythm and Steel Ban     02:46     Mocambo Funk Fourty Fives
21     All Day Long (Rucucumcum Riddim) "2018 Soca" (JA)     Linky First     03:41     Linky First
22     Round & Round     Jadel     02:54     
23     Haboglabotribin'     Bernard Wright     04:21     'Nard
24     Pop That Thang     Bernard Fowler     03:37     Friends With Privileges
25     Can't Get Enough Of The Funk     Black Merda     03:19     Force of Nature
26     The Bump     Commodores     04:11     Machine Gun
27     Take It Back (feat Doc Brown)     Haggis Horns     03:34     Promo
28     Voyage To The Bottom Of The P     Mutiny     04:02     Mutiny On The Mamaship
29     It's Just Begun     The Jimmy Castor Bunch     03:44     The Everything Man: The Best of the Jimmy Castor Bunch
30     You Don't Know Me     Syl Johnson     04:03     Back For A Taste Of Your Love
31     I Don't Want To Do Wrong     Esther Phillips     04:19     Alone Again, Naturally
32     Funny How Time Slips Away     Al Green     05:39     The Immortal Soul of Al Green -

