Community outreach tickets for Jazz Fest 2018

Each year, The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation supports community involvement in the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival by distributing thousands of free tickets to the world–famous festival of local music and culture.

The application deadline is Monday, March 5 at 11p.

The Community Outreach Tickets program makes free Jazz Fest tickets available to those who otherwise could not afford to attend the festival. Tickets are distributed through nonprofit social service organizations that provide direct, ongoing services to low-income residents of Louisiana. These may include educational, religious, government and community agencies – but only those that provide direct, ongoing services to low-income clients.

To apply for tickets, use this online form. Only one application per organization is accepted. View the full guidelines here or in the Downloads section below. For full guidelines, check out the Jazz & Heritage Foundation's website.

Eligible Recipients:

• Nonprofit organizations within the state of Louisiana that provide direct, ongoing social services to low-income residents of Louisiana; must provide proof of federal 501(c)(3) or Louisiana nonprofit status; 501(c)(4) social welfare organizations are not eligible

• Religious organizations (with proof of nonprofit status) that provide direct, ongoing social services to low-income residents of Louisiana

• Public and non-profit private schools offering grades 9-12 (with proof of nonprofit status and letter signed by the head of school)

• Government agencies that provide direct services to low-income residents (with letter on official stationery)

• Only agencies that provide direct, ongoing social services to low-income Louisiana residents may apply

• Only organizations whose nonprofit status is current and in good standing may apply

• High schools may apply for tickets to give to students as rewards for good grades or outstanding behavior

Note: Only organizations in Louisiana are eligible to apply.

High schools may apply for Community Outreach Tickets to be used by students as rewards for good grades or outstanding behavior. Schools for pre–kindergarten through eighth graders can make arrangements to attend Jazz Fest through a separate program, School Day at the Fest.