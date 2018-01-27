Rhythm Room Playlist 01/26/18

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: January 27th, 2018
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Ode To Billy Joe Pt1     Mighty Flea     02:48     45rpm
2     If you're ready come go with     Cynthia Richards     02:41     Here Comes That Feeling Jamaic
3     Gently (Feat. Anthony Hamilton)     Booker T. Jones     03:09     Sound The Alarm
4     You Can Have Her     The Persuasions     02:22     No Frills (1984)
5     Destination: Anywhere     The Marvelettes     02:41     The Complete Motown Singles, Vol. 8: 1968
6     pickin' cotton     harrison     02:48     eccentric soul: the cash label
7     I Can't Be Your Part Time Baby     Gwen Davis     02:17     The Sound Stage 7 Soul Story CD1
8     How Come My Bulldog Don't Bark     Howard Tate     02:50     Get It While You Can: The Legendary Sessions
9     karate boogaloo     Jerry O.     02:34     45
10     One Man's Poison     Liz Lands     02:51     Soul Diva Sessions
11     Shake     The Ovations     03:43     Memphis 70: The City's Funk And Soul In The Decade After Otis, 1968-1978
12     Born Under A Bad Sign     William Bell     03:18     This Is Where I Live
13     The Queen Of Starting Over     Beverley Knight     03:48     Music City Soul
14     Sometimes A Song     Bill Withers     04:41     Making Music
15     04.One in a Million     Nicole Willis & UMO Orchestra     04:17     My Name Is Nicole Willis
16     Stealin' Watermelons (Somethin' You Got)     Chambers Brothers     05:52     Right Move
17     Whatever_It_Takes     The_James_Hunter_Six     02:55     
18     Dont Fool Yourself (feat. James Junior)     Speedometer     03:57     No Turning Back
19     Alien (Hold On To Your Dreams)     Gil Scott-Heron     03:26     1980
20     Them Belly Full/El Refugio/La Protesta (feat. Marcos Bermudez)     Rebel Tumbao     07:12     Rebel Tumbao
21     Beleza     The Black Seeds     04:34     Fabric
22     Things Ive Seen     Spooks     04:00     Promo Only Urban Radio Mar 200
23     Tombstone Intro     Hot 8     03:36     Tombstone
24     01. Dis & Dat (Radio Edit)     Soothsayers     03:54     advance single
25     State Of The World     Osaka Monaurail     05:20     State Of The World
26     02 the sound of love     Randy Roberts & The Capital Strokes     06:00     CS
27     I Do What I Do     Randa And The Soul Kingdom     03:17     Randa And The Soul Kingdom
28     Cookie Jar     Reverend Barrington Stanley     05:02     Funk, Soul and Afro Rarities: An Introduction to ATA Records
29     Got A Thing On My Mind, Pt. 1 -     Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings     03:00     Daptone 7 Inch Singles Collection, Vol. 1
30     Hey Girl     Sonny Knight & The Lakers     02:52     I'm Still Here
31     Funky Soul Brother     The Grits     03:56     The Grits
32     You Gotta Hurt Before You Heal     Bobby Blue Bland     05:17     The Last Soul Company, Malaco (Disc 5 of 6)

