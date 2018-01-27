Rhythm Room Playlist 01/26/18

1 Ode To Billy Joe Pt1 Mighty Flea 02:48 45rpm

2 If you're ready come go with Cynthia Richards 02:41 Here Comes That Feeling Jamaic

3 Gently (Feat. Anthony Hamilton) Booker T. Jones 03:09 Sound The Alarm

4 You Can Have Her The Persuasions 02:22 No Frills (1984)

5 Destination: Anywhere The Marvelettes 02:41 The Complete Motown Singles, Vol. 8: 1968

6 pickin' cotton harrison 02:48 eccentric soul: the cash label

7 I Can't Be Your Part Time Baby Gwen Davis 02:17 The Sound Stage 7 Soul Story CD1

8 How Come My Bulldog Don't Bark Howard Tate 02:50 Get It While You Can: The Legendary Sessions

9 karate boogaloo Jerry O. 02:34 45

10 One Man's Poison Liz Lands 02:51 Soul Diva Sessions

11 Shake The Ovations 03:43 Memphis 70: The City's Funk And Soul In The Decade After Otis, 1968-1978

12 Born Under A Bad Sign William Bell 03:18 This Is Where I Live

13 The Queen Of Starting Over Beverley Knight 03:48 Music City Soul

14 Sometimes A Song Bill Withers 04:41 Making Music

15 04.One in a Million Nicole Willis & UMO Orchestra 04:17 My Name Is Nicole Willis

16 Stealin' Watermelons (Somethin' You Got) Chambers Brothers 05:52 Right Move

17 Whatever_It_Takes The_James_Hunter_Six 02:55

18 Dont Fool Yourself (feat. James Junior) Speedometer 03:57 No Turning Back

19 Alien (Hold On To Your Dreams) Gil Scott-Heron 03:26 1980

20 Them Belly Full/El Refugio/La Protesta (feat. Marcos Bermudez) Rebel Tumbao 07:12 Rebel Tumbao

21 Beleza The Black Seeds 04:34 Fabric

22 Things Ive Seen Spooks 04:00 Promo Only Urban Radio Mar 200

23 Tombstone Intro Hot 8 03:36 Tombstone

24 01. Dis & Dat (Radio Edit) Soothsayers 03:54 advance single

25 State Of The World Osaka Monaurail 05:20 State Of The World

26 02 the sound of love Randy Roberts & The Capital Strokes 06:00 CS

27 I Do What I Do Randa And The Soul Kingdom 03:17 Randa And The Soul Kingdom

28 Cookie Jar Reverend Barrington Stanley 05:02 Funk, Soul and Afro Rarities: An Introduction to ATA Records

29 Got A Thing On My Mind, Pt. 1 - Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings 03:00 Daptone 7 Inch Singles Collection, Vol. 1

30 Hey Girl Sonny Knight & The Lakers 02:52 I'm Still Here

31 Funky Soul Brother The Grits 03:56 The Grits

32 You Gotta Hurt Before You Heal Bobby Blue Bland 05:17 The Last Soul Company, Malaco (Disc 5 of 6)