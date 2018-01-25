5 things to know for 1/26 - 2/1

1) Happy Carnival! Krewe du Vieux and krewedelusion roll in New Orleans on Saturday. KdV's theme this year: "Bienville's Wet Dream." And check out the full 2018 Mardi Gras season parade schedule.

2) Sync Up Conference is going year-round! Attend their event on Wednesday, January 31: Clearing Samples for Your Record and Other Copyright Infringement Issues. RSVP here. Presenters include Tim Kappel, entertainment attorney for Big Freedia, Tank & the Bangas, PJ Morton, Dee-1, and more and Loyola University music business professor Deborah Evans of Della Music Publishing LLC. If you can't make it, WWOZ will be live video streaming from the event. The video will also be available to watch after the fact.

3) The day-by-day lineup for the 2018 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was announced on Tuesday and it's a great one! Headliners include Aerosmith, Aretha Franklin, Sting, Jimmy Buffett, Jack White, Lionel Ritchie, Beck, Smokey Robinson, and much more. Locals include Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Radiators, Jon Batiste with the Dap-Kings, Aaron Neville, Tank & the Bangas, and many, many more. Ready to go? Get your WWOZ Brass Pass and we'll see you in our Hospitality Tent!

4) We welcomed the students from NOCCA Jazz Ensemble into the studio for our January episode of School Groove this past Wednesday. These are some of the most talented young musicians in the city today. Watch their performance here.

5) Sew sew sew! The 9th Ward Hunters Mardi Gras Indians will hold a practice on Sunday, January 28 at 7p at the corner of St. Roch and Marais and the Monogram Hunters will hold practice the same night at 8:30p at the corner of Pauger and Marais.