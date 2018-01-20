Rhythm Room Playlist 01/21/18

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: January 20th, 2018
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Get Up (Or Get Out)     Bloodstone     03:26     I Need Time
2     Sermon     Bobbie Gentry     02:37     The Delta Sweete - Local Gentry
3     Magnificent Sanctuary Band     Donny Hathaway     04:26     Donny Hathaway (Self Titled)
4     I Almost Lost My Mind     Ivory Joe Hunter     02:54     The Return Of Ivory Joe Hunter (Epic 1971)
5     A Fool     Alton Ellis     01:58     Studio One 45
6     i'm gonna start a war     Barbara & The Browns     02:15     Southern Soul Stock 2 (Chess Soul)
7     You're So Fine     James Barnett     02:16     Hall of Fame: Rare & Unissued Gems from the Fame Vaults
8     (I Know) I'm Losing You     Gladys Knight & The Pips     02:35     Nitty Gritty
9     Hand Me The Key     Jessie Hill     02:53     Naturally
10     Stay Away From That Monkey     Jimmy McCracklin     04:00     High On The Blues
11     Let's Clean Up The Ghetto     The Philadelphia International All Stars     08:42     Whats The Word  Socially Conscious Soul Music - Backbeats
12     Wahoo, Wahoo, Wahoo     Wayne Carter     02:54     Movements - Vol I
13     Somebody Somewhere     LaBelle     03:28     Nightbirds
14     Don't Make Me Hold Your Hand     Lake Street Dive     06:12     Lake Street Dive '10
15     Busted     Maceo Parker     03:55     Tribute to Ray Charles
16     Trouble Man     Martha High     04:18     Soul Overdue
17     My World     Lee Fields & The Expressions     03:28     My World
18     02. Earth People     Bim Sherman     03:42     What Happened
19     Culture Bandits     Fertile Ground     05:11     Seasons Change
20     Niger Delta Blues (feat. Tony Allen)     Bantu     07:33     Agberos International
21     When Will We Come Together     Underground Horns     07:18     Big Beat
22     Pais do Futuro     Da Cruz     03:52     Eco do Futuro
23     stomp and shout     Free Life     03:42     Free Life
24     Riders on the storm     Nils Landgren Funk Unit     05:07     FONK DA WORLD
25     Don't Joke With A Hungry Man feat. Spanky Wilson     Quantic     05:18     Mishaps Happening
26     Crazy     Slug-Go     04:20     Straight Outta Washington D.C. (The Go Go Party)
27     09-Tell Me     Ricky Calloway     02:25     12 Rare Funk Killers
28     Right Is Right     Rufus Featuring Chaka Khan     03:15     Rufusized
29     Dynamite     Shotgun     03:15     Shotgun
30     Just Out of My Reach     Sam Dees     03:42     The Show Must Go On

