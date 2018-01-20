Rhythm Room Playlist 01/21/18

1 Get Up (Or Get Out) Bloodstone 03:26 I Need Time

2 Sermon Bobbie Gentry 02:37 The Delta Sweete - Local Gentry

3 Magnificent Sanctuary Band Donny Hathaway 04:26 Donny Hathaway (Self Titled)

4 I Almost Lost My Mind Ivory Joe Hunter 02:54 The Return Of Ivory Joe Hunter (Epic 1971)

5 A Fool Alton Ellis 01:58 Studio One 45

6 i'm gonna start a war Barbara & The Browns 02:15 Southern Soul Stock 2 (Chess Soul)

7 You're So Fine James Barnett 02:16 Hall of Fame: Rare & Unissued Gems from the Fame Vaults

8 (I Know) I'm Losing You Gladys Knight & The Pips 02:35 Nitty Gritty

9 Hand Me The Key Jessie Hill 02:53 Naturally

10 Stay Away From That Monkey Jimmy McCracklin 04:00 High On The Blues

11 Let's Clean Up The Ghetto The Philadelphia International All Stars 08:42 Whats The Word  Socially Conscious Soul Music - Backbeats

12 Wahoo, Wahoo, Wahoo Wayne Carter 02:54 Movements - Vol I

13 Somebody Somewhere LaBelle 03:28 Nightbirds

14 Don't Make Me Hold Your Hand Lake Street Dive 06:12 Lake Street Dive '10

15 Busted Maceo Parker 03:55 Tribute to Ray Charles

16 Trouble Man Martha High 04:18 Soul Overdue

17 My World Lee Fields & The Expressions 03:28 My World

18 02. Earth People Bim Sherman 03:42 What Happened

19 Culture Bandits Fertile Ground 05:11 Seasons Change

20 Niger Delta Blues (feat. Tony Allen) Bantu 07:33 Agberos International

21 When Will We Come Together Underground Horns 07:18 Big Beat

22 Pais do Futuro Da Cruz 03:52 Eco do Futuro

23 stomp and shout Free Life 03:42 Free Life

24 Riders on the storm Nils Landgren Funk Unit 05:07 FONK DA WORLD

25 Don't Joke With A Hungry Man feat. Spanky Wilson Quantic 05:18 Mishaps Happening

26 Crazy Slug-Go 04:20 Straight Outta Washington D.C. (The Go Go Party)

27 09-Tell Me Ricky Calloway 02:25 12 Rare Funk Killers

28 Right Is Right Rufus Featuring Chaka Khan 03:15 Rufusized

29 Dynamite Shotgun 03:15 Shotgun

30 Just Out of My Reach Sam Dees 03:42 The Show Must Go On