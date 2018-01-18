5 things to know for 1/19 - 1/25

2) The New Orleans Cigar Box Guitar Festival is happening this Friday and Saturday at the Frenchmen Theater (516 Frenchmen St). Performers include Little Freddie King, Samantha Fish, and Amzie Adams Band. Check out the full schedule here.

3) Last year, Women's Marches across the country began a wave of activism that rolls on into 2018. Women's Marches are again happening across the country on Saturday, January 20, including one in New Orleans that starts at Duncan Plaza (349 Loyola Ave) at noon. Full route and more information is available at the event's Facebook page.

4) On Tuesday, January 23, the Beauregard-Keys House (1113 Chartres) will host the kickoff to a tricentennial lecture series with a presentation from John Stubbs, Director of Tulane University Master of Preservation Studies. This first event's topic is '100 Years of Preservation in the French Quarter: This Didn't Happen By Chance.' The talk runs from 5:30-7p.

5) The Undefeated Divas & Gents are stepping out for their annual second line parade this Sunday at noon! Get the route sheet from WWOZ's Takin' It To The Streets.