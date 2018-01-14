Playlist for 1.8.18

Good Morning Ozillians,

I have been excited for 2018 for many reasons. One of which is starting a journey to help people find their way to the music they like, or to help give a richer understanding of the music people already enjoy. My hope is the listener will become more engaged in the music they are exploring because of additional facts or stories that help explain the artist's inspiration or better understand why a song can move so many folks. I hope you enjoy and as always you can find the last two weeks of shows at WWOZ.org/archive.

Dr. John “Sweet Home New Orleans” - 1998 from The Best of the Parlophone years. The track was originally released on the album, Anutha Zone, featuring a whole cast of English musicians helping the doctor including, Mick Quinn (Supergrass, Swervedriver,) Spiritualized, Paul Weller (Style Council, the Jam,) Jools Holland (Squeeze,) Martin Duffy (Primal Scream.)

11:13 am

Eddie Bo “You Got Your Mojo Working” 1959 - from You Talk Too Much, The Ric and Ron Story vol. 1. The two compilations (Vol. 1 & Vol. 2) showcase the roster of artists recording for the Ric and Ron record labels from late 1950’s through early 1960’s. These compilations were put together by Ace Records.

11:17 am

Michael O'Hara “I'm Searching” 2017 from It's My Turn. Originally the frontman for the New Orleans R&B group the Sheiks, and a Grammy-nominated songwriter, Michael has returned from a hiatus with his first solo recording.

11:28 am

Michael O'Hara “Breakdown” 2017 - from It's My Turn. Be on the lookout as Michael is back here in NOLA and is not sitting down.

11:42 am

Samantha Fish “Chills & Fever” 2017 - from Chills & Fever. This record is Fish’s second for 2017 and is a collection of covers, with Fish exploring the flavors of New Orleans, Memphis, and England. Detroit Cobras and Motown’s Bob Mervak are backing Fish up on several tunes.

11:43 am

Hurray For the Riff Raff “Little Black Star” 2012 - from the album Look Out Mama. Produced by Alynda Segarra along with Sam Doores and Dan Cutler, both who are members of the Country-Tonk group the Deslondes.

11:47 am

Joe Louis “Country Boy” 1962 - from Ain’t it the Truth, Ric and Ron Story vol.2. A mysterious singer with very little info.

11:48 am

Lost Bayou Ramblers “Granny Smith” 2017 - from Kalenda, released by Rice Pump records. The cover art was done by Louisiana artist Douglas Bourgeois, quoted from Griot talking about connections, "...a heart-shattering soul song is as transcendent as a Giotto fresco or an Emily Dickinson or William Blake poem.”

11:53 am

Johnny Adams “A Losing Battle” 1962 from Ain’t it the Truth Ric and Ron Story. Adams released 11 singles for the Ric label, the only hit was “A Losing Battle.”

11:54 am

LOUISIANA RED “I Done Woke Up” 1960 - from the compilation, Atlas Blues Explosion. Blues guitar player, originally from Alabama, but learned the blues with Chess records in Chicago and John Lee Hooker in Detroit. Red’s nickname came from his love of Louisiana Red hot sauce

11:57 am

Ernie Vincent “Mardi Gras Chief” 2012 - from the album, Louisiana Magic, released on Vincent’s own Kolab label. Vincent has been recording since the mid 70’s, cutting his first single with his group the Top Notes at Cosimo Matassa’s studio.

12:03 pm

Percy Mayfield “Loose Lips” 1954 - from the compilation The Voice Within. A career compilation, containing every A- and B-side Mayfield cut for Specialty between 1950 and 1955.

12:07 pm

Mitch Woods “Saturday Night Boogie Woogie Man” 2017 - from the album Friends Along the Way, on eOne Records. Recording boogie-woogie and jump blues since the mid 80’s, this record features an encyclopedia of blues musicians, each lending their perspectives and talents throughout the recording.

12:08 pm

Bobby Charles “Walking to New Orleans” 1995 - from the album Wish You Were Here. The album features appearances by Willie Nelson, Neil Young and Fats Domino at the end of this track.

12:12 pm

Fats Domino “My Blue Heaven” 1971- from the compilation They Call Me The Fat Man. An expansive compilation chronicling Fat’s career, discography, chart placement. If you enjoy listening to Fats Domino this is something worth having around. This song was written back in 1924 by Walter Donaldson/George Whiting.

12:14 pm

Fats Domino “I'm Gonna Be A Wheel Someday” 1958 - from the Charly records compilation, Everything I Do Gohn Be Funky. This compilation highlights the work of Allen Toussaint as a producer 1957-1978. An interesting perspective, watching Toussaint grow and mature as an artist, not at the piano, rather behind the boards.

12:17 pm

Allen Toussaint “Chokin` Kind” - 1970 the album From A Whisper To A Scream. Recorded in Los Angeles, in 1970, with Dr. John and Merry Clayton among the musical personnel.







12:22 pm

Rhythm Groove Club “Don't Set Me Back” - from the album, Rhythm Groove Club. A tribute to Allen Toussaint by vocalist Jeff Cook. Cook worked with guitarist Tommy Bolin, (Deep Purple, Billy Cobham, Alphonse Mouzan.) on Tommy’s solo record, Teaser. Allen Toussaint also plays on the record, I guess Allen couldn’t stay away from his own tribute.

12:22 pm

Irma Thomas “These Four Walls” 1973 - from the album, In Between tears. Thomas Recorded with producer Swamp Dogg, and featuring guitar work from Duane Allman.

12:30 pm

H-Bomb Ferguson “Rock H-Bomb Rock” - from the career compilation, Big City Blues 1951-1954. A Jump Blues singer, much in the style of Wynonie Harris(Some calling H-Bomb a copycat,) H-Bomb spent time honing his skills as one of the Honeydrippers in Joe Liggins Band.

Deacon John “I Didn't Want to Do it” - from the album/soundtrack, Deacon's John Jump Blues.

The film features special guest appearances by 2007 Grammy winners Irma Thomas and Cosimo Matassa, nominee Allen Toussaint, Dr. John, Wardell Quezerque and Fats Domino's legendary producer, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dave Bartholomew along with an all-star cast of New Orleans finest recording and performing musicians. A concert film celebrating the Music of New Orleans with an ensemble that helped create the New Orleans sound!

12:35 pm

Barbara Lynn “Club A Go-Go” - 1967 from the compilation, A Good Woman (The Complete Tribe & Je Stream Singles, 1966-1979. Lynn recorded this song for the Tribe record label.

12:40 pm

Tommy Ridgley “Honest I Do” 1963 - from the compilation, Ain’t it the Truth Ric and Ron Story. By the time this single was released, Ridgley had been making music for over 20 years and had helped launch other careers as musicians made their way through Ridgley’s band( Irma Thomas.)

12:40 pm

Jon Cleary “When You Get Back” 2017 - from Live at Chickie Wah Wah. A recording Cleary made during his sometime Tuesday residence at the club on canal street. This album is a great chance to hear the songs of New Orleans through the ears of a musician and a fan.

12:48 pm

Ivan Neville “- Ghetto Street” - 2002, from the album, Saturday Morning Music. Exploring Ivan’s career has been especially rewarding, discovering some of his earlier recordings. This album is a pretty stellar ensemble, including Keith Richards, Waddie Watchel, George Duke, Ian Neville and Leo Nocentelli







12:54 pm

Eric Lindell “I Ain't Supposed to Be” - 2011 from the album, Cazadero. For “Cazadero,” he wanted to make a stripped-down record, airy and sparse. for the first time, a Lindell album features mostly upright bass and brushes on the drums.

12:57 pm

Eric Lindell “Aretha Sing one for Me” - from I Still Love You. Throughout the album, the camaraderie Lindell initially cultivated with string bassist Myles Weeks and drummer Will McMains, Marc Adams and saxophonist Brad Walker.

1:09 pm

Zachary Richard “La Ballade d'Emile Benoit” -2017 from Gombo. This quote says it all,(from Richard’s website,) Co-produced by New Orleans legend David Torkanowsky, Gombo features a host of fantastic musicians including guitarists Roddie Romero, Shane Theriot and Rick Haworth and the one and only Francis Covan on fiddle and accordion. A tribute to the multi-ethnic culture of Louisiana, Gombo is an emotional voyage into the passionate universe of one of North America's most brilliant songwriters.

1:15 pm

Galactic with Cyril and Ivan Neville “Out In The Street” 2012 - from the album, Carnivale Electricos. Galactic released this album to celebrate the multi-faceted experience of Mardi Gras. Each song is a representation of the different feels and vibes that happen throughout the Carnival season all the way to Ash Wednesday. This track has Cyril and Ivan Neville rounding out the band.

1:18 pm

To Be Continued Brass Band “TBC Music” 2013 - from the album To Be Continued Brass Band.

As an explanation for the band members' support and love for another, the band's trumpet player succinctly states "We sometimes say, we're all we got. Well, we're all we got." (from Wikipedia)

1:25 pm

Water Seed “Hues of Blue” - from the EP/album Wonder Love 1. Making waves here in New Orleans and around the country Water Seed have a unique soul funk dance sound that begs for the dance floor to be filled. Catch them this Tuesday at The Blue Nile ( 532 Frenchman)

1:29 pm

Betty Harris “Trouble with my Lover” 1968 - from the compilation The Lost Queen of New Orleans Soul. Harris recorded a slew of singles with Allen Toussaint between 1964 to 1969 even though, Harris never lived in New Orleans. This is a track was written by Allen Toussaint

1:32 pm

Tank and the Bangas “Boxes and Squares” 2013 - from the album Tank and the Bangas. This band has been growing and moving over the last 5 years. Tank and the Bangas blend spoken word, funk hip-hop soul, and reggae into a fluid tapestry of emotion and groove. Tanks unique lyrical delivery allows the listener to visualize the universal in the everyday moments of life.

1:40 pm

Theresa Andersson “Birds Fly Away” 2008 - from the album, Hummingbird, Go. A Basin Street record release. This is an amazing album as Andersson explores rhythms through the use of looped vocals and beats. The rhythms open up the lyrics to a motion much like birds flying through the clouds.

1:40 pm

Asylum Chorus “Almost Time” 2016 - from the album Take A Piece. an 8-member vocal ensemble with heavy roots in the American folk and soul catalog. Their musical selections can go from the whisper of an acapella lullaby to the rousing soul shouts of their original materials. (taken from their band camp site. )

1:44 pm

The Wood Brothers “Get Out of My Life Woman” 2009 - from the album Up Above My Head. This album is a collection of covers of some of the Brothers favorite tunes. And their taste is awesome as they pay tribute to Allen Toussaint.

1:52 pm

Joe Krown, Walter Wolfman Washington, Russell Batiste “Triple Threat” 2010 - from the album Triple Threat. I always take great pleasure in listening to this trio, groove through songs. Each a well-established artists here in New Orleans and beyond, a good bet their next set is gonna be pretty dope!! Look For the Joe Krown Trio at the Maple Leaf.