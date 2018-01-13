Rhythm Room Playlist 01/13/18

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: January 13th, 2018
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     soul groove (Pt.2)     Teddy & The Fingerpoppers     02:32     Cooler Than Ice: The Arctic Records Story CD4
2     Ever Since     Pastor T.L. Barrett & The Youth for Christ Choir     04:34     Like A Ship... (Without A Sail) '71
3     Magnificent Sanctuary Band     Donny Hathaway     04:26     Donny Hathaway (Self Titled)
4     BREAKING UP SOMEBODY'S HOME     Denise LaSALLE     03:31     1973 ON THE LOOSE
5     My Brand On You     Denise Lasalle     03:00     Here I Am Again
6     I'm A Midnight Mover     Bobby Womack     02:06     Fly Me To The Moon
7     Somebody To Love     Carl Hall     02:47     You Don't Know Nothing About Love: The Loma/Atlantic Recordings 1967-1972
8     99 lbs.     Ann Peebles     02:21     St. Louis Woman/Memphis Soul Disc 1
9     Sookie Sookie     Don Covay     02:47     Mercy / See-Saw
10     Don't Set Me Back     Soul Supporters, The     04:56     The Soul Supporters
11     People Never Give Up     Curtis Mayfield     05:51     Something To Believe In
12     Doing Our Thing     Esther Phillips     03:32     Performance
13     What's It Gonna Be     Sam Dees     04:46     The Show Must Go On
14     Religion     PJ Morton     03:23     Gumbo
15     Living For The City     Ray Charles     06:07     Genius & Soul: The 50th Anniversary Collection [Disc 5]
16     Love That Girl     Raphael Saadiq     03:05     The Way I See It
17     High Up On The Hook     Alice Russell     06:03     Putumayo Presents: A New Groove
18     Coffee     Gili Yalo     04:57     Gili Yalo
19     Notorious Thugs     Lester Bowie's Brass Fantasy     05:31     The Odyssey Of Funk & Popular Music
20     Whatever You Do (Radio Edit)     honeyfoot     03:49     
21     Black Bounty     Salim Jah Peter     03:54     Nature
22     Where is All the Money Going     Cody ChesnuTT     02:47     Landing on a Hundred
23     School boy crush     average white band     04:59     Cut the cake
24     Can't Get Enough Of The Funk     Black Merda     03:19     Force of Nature
25     Don't Tell It (Complete Version)     James Brown     08:27     Make It Funky: The Big Payback (1971-1975) - CD1
26     so sharp     Dyke & The Blazers     03:08     We Got More Soul
27     Hollywood Squares     Bootsy's Rubber Band     06:17     Bootsy? Player Of The Year
28     How Can You Mend A Broken Heart     Al Green     06:25     The Immortal Soul of Al Green - (Disc 1)=P&K

