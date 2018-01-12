5 things to know for 1/12 - 1/18

1) Danny Barker Fest 2018 continues through Sunday! Check out the events and lineup here, all paying tribute and honoring the life's work of the great Danny Barker. WWOZ will be on hand to live video stream the Danny Barker “Don’t You Feel My Leg” String All-Stars featuring Detroit Brooks, Carl Leblanc, Steve Masakowski, Seva Venet from Jazz & Heritage Center on Friday, January 12 from 5-8p.

2) Tune in Tuesday, January 16 at 6p to hear the latest from the young musicians in our city. Host T.R. Johnson will welcome the NOCCA Jazz Ensemble on his show for the January edition of WWOZ's School Groove.

3) SyncUp is going year-round! Attend their event on Wednesday, January 17: Clearing Samples for Your Record and Other Copyright Infringement Issues. RSVP here. Presenters include Tim Kappel, entertainment attorney for Big Freedia, Tank & the Bangas, PJ Morton, Dee-1, and more and Loyola University music business professor Deborah Evans of Della Music Publishing LLC.

4) The Lady Jetsetters are stepping out for their annual second line parade on Sunday at noon! Get the route sheet from WWOZ's Takin' It To The Streets.

5) New Orleans is celebrating our 300th birthday this year. Check out WWOZ's latest Tricentennial Music Moments, including a look at Danny Barker, Yvonne Busch, and the Rex Mardi Gras classic, 'If Ever I Cease To Love.'