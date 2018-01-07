A Jazz Journey & A Gospel Journey, Jan. 11 & 12

This week, in anticipation of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on January 15, two concerts will be held to honor his lifetime and legacy.

On Thursday, January 11, Dillard University will host A Gospel Journey featuring the Dillard University Octet, Xavier University Concert Choir, Consuella Lumas, Karen Woods, Delores Briscoe, Brother Jerry G. Pore, Reverend Earnest Salsberry, Reverend Eric Gable, Pastor Fred Luter, Jr., and Pastor Sam Young at the Lawless Memorial Chapel. The tribute to Dr. King starts at 6:30p and the concert begins at 7p. Admission is free.

On Friday, January 12, Dillard will host A Jazz Journey featuring vocalist Carmen Lundy and trumpeter Theo Croker at the Lawless Memorial Chapel. Again, the tribute to Dr. King starts at 6:30p with the concert at 7p. Admission is free.

This year marks 20 years of the Jazz Journey project. The two day event highlights unification through praise and worship on the first day and a celebration of jazz music on the second day.

"I was inspired to introduce the Jazz Journey in 1997 to focus on the rehabilitation of the eccentric jazz genre," says Dan Williams, founder of the organization that produces the event, Community Reflections, Inc. "For a city that birthed jazz music, I felt as if we had lost focus on this trailblazing art form. To celebrate 20 years, we are using this as an opportunity to pay homage to Dr. King through a joint effort to bring everyone in New Orleans together regardless of ethnicity, race, and sex through gospel and jazz melodies."