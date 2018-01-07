Tricentennial neighborhood grants available

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: January 7th, 2018

Volunteers [Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee]

Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

The applications for Tricentennial Neighborhood Grants are due Friday, January 19 at 5p. Funded by the 2018 NOLA Foundation, these grants will allow New Orleanians an opportunity to further own the city’s future by distributing 73 grants of $1,000 each to support events or projects that uplift New Orleans neighborhoods. The project or celebration must take place within Orleans Parish.

Questions can be directed to neighborhoodgrant@nola.gov. More information is available at the Neighborhood Grants website.

