Rhythm Room Playlist 01/05/18

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: January 6th, 2018
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Grits And Gravy     The Fame Gang     02:41     The Fame Studios Story 1961-1973
2     Reunion Day     Gospel Machine     03:52     Your Holy Ghost
3     King Of All     Al Green     02:24     The Immortal Soul of Al Green - (Disc 4)=P&K
4     You Better Move On     Arthur Alexander     02:32     You Better Move On: His Impressive 1962 Debut Album (Bonus Track Version)
5     Almost Persuaded (Fame Records 6406, 1964)     June Conquest     02:42     Fame 6406
6     Hold What You've Got     Joe Tex     03:07     The Fame Studios Story 1961-1973
7     I Can't Let You Break My Heart     Bettye Swann     03:30     The Fame Studios Story 1961-1973 (cd 3)
8     Searching For My Love     Bobby Moore & The Rhythm Aces     02:29     The Fame Studios Story 1961-1973
9     Cheater Man     Irma Thomas     02:30     Chess Soul Sisters
10     Snatching It Back     Clarence Carter     02:53     Snatching It Back
11     Do Right Woman, Do Right Man     Aretha Franklin     03:17     30 Greatest Hits [Disc 1]
12     Heart On A String     George Jackson     03:06     Old Friend - The Fame Recordings Vol 3
13     As Long As I Got You     Laura Lee     02:12     The Fame Studios Story 1961-1973 (cd 2)
14     Take Time To Know Her     Percy Sledge     03:02     The Ultimate Collection: When A Man Loves A Woman
15     You Left The Water Running     Otis Redding     04:10     The Fame Studios Story 1961-1973 (cd 2)
16     How Can I Put out the Flame     Candi Staton     03:13     Evidence: The Complete Fame Record Masters (disc 1)
17     Neighbor, Neighbor     Jimmy Hughes     02:39     The Fame Studios Story 1961-1973
18     Sweet Soul Music     Arthur Conley     02:21     The Fame Studios Story 1961-1973 (cd 2)
19     19 - Tell Mama     Etta James     02:24     Chess Box
20     Land Of 1000 Dances     Wilson Pickett     02:24     The Fame Studios Story 1961-1973
21     Bones     Fat Freddy's Drop     07:32     Blackbird
22     Everybody Turn Rasta     Cymande     03:24     Cymande A Simple Act of Faith
23     no agreement (part 2)     fela kuti     07:56     the black president - cd 1
24     Stoned     Macy Gray     04:10     The Way
25     Annie Mae     The Hot 8 Brass Band     04:15     On the Spot
26     Evil Ways     Ozomatli     03:28     Non-Stop: Mexico to Jamaica
27     This Old World (Visitors Mix)     Mudbone feat. Nadirah X     03:53     Fresh Mud
28     Burning Up     Mutiny     04:07     Mutiny On The Mamaship
29     I'm Coming Back To The Coming Back     Osaka Monaurail     06:15     Reality For The People
30     Cut Me Loose     PUSH     03:39     Retrospective 1987 – 2004. Return of the Rare Groove
31     Baby Baby     Sonny Knight & The Lakers     03:11     I'm Still Here
32     Killin It     The Dynamites Feat Charles Walker     04:44     Stay On The Groove Vol 4
33     You Don't Miss Your Water     Otis Clay     02:46     Hall Of Fame Volume 3

