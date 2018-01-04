Playlist New Orleans Music Show 1.1.18

Hello OZ Groovehounds,

Murf here, your friendly neighborhood DJ from the Monday New Orleans Music Show. 2018, the year of the Rad, and in keeping with that idea, I am going to post my playlist from each week's show, in case you missed it or have some questions. I have added some additional information in case you might be interested. As always, you can go to wwoz.org/archive, to catch the last two weeks of broadcast. I got the inspiration from Alsky (the Rhythm Room.) Hope you Dig!!!





Dr.John - “Sweet Home New Orleans,” The Best of The Parlophone Years, Blue Note Records. Originally from the album, Anutha Zone released in 1998

Lee Dorsey - “Candy Yam,” from the album, The New Lee Dorsey 1966

Art Neville - “Please Listen To My Song,” from the album, That Old Time Rock n Roll on Specialty Recordings

Dirty Dozen Brass Band - “Everything I Do Gohn Be Funky,” from the album Medicated Magic, released on Ropeadope Records 2002

Camille Baudoin and the Living Rumours - “Living in the Country,” from the album Old Bayou Blues, released on Threadhead Records 2011

Honey Island Swamp Band - “In The Morning,” from the album Good to You, Threadhead Records 2010

Professor Longhair - “Baby Let Me Hold Your Hand,” Heavy Sugar Second Spoonful 2011, a compilation put out by Fantastic Voyage Records, but the song was written back in 1957

Jimmy Liggins and his Drops of Joy - “Move Out Baby” from Jimmy Liggins and his Drops of Joy, a career compilation put together by Specialty records, the song was written December 27, 1947

Joe Haywood - “Play A Cornbread Song for me and My Baby”

from Cracking the Cosimo Code, a compilation of Cosimo’s engineering career through the years put together by Ace records. Haywood was a drummer/vocalist from South Carolina and recorded this track at Cosimo studios in 1967 with Wardell Querzergue handling production.

Earl King - “Mama and Papa” from the Street Parade album, released in 1972, but saw no airplay except for the title track. Charly records eventually released the whole record. "Mama and Papa" was first written in 1961.

Mitch Woods/Taj Mahal/ Van Morrison - “C.C. Rider” from Friends Along the Way, 2017. This album has Woods playing with some of the blues greats.

The Wandering - “Old Joe Clark,” from Go On Now, You Can't Stay Here released back in 2012. This is who’s who of folk/blues musicians. Shannon McNally, Valerie June, Amy Lavere, Sharde Turner and Luther Dickinson.

Robbie Barron - “Did She Mention My Name,” from Cracking the Cosimo Code, 1964. The song was written by Mac Rebennack

Washboard Chaz Blues Trio “Summer's Gone,” from Mix it Up released in 2008.

Chris Kenner - “Packing Up,” from Land of 1000 Dances. A collection of singles that Atlantic Records, under the leadership of Jerry Wexler, bought, and compiled on an album format and released it in 1966.

Charles Brown - “I'll Always Be in Love with You,” from Heavy Sugar compilation, put out by Fantastic Voyage Records. The song was written in 1956 and originally released on the Aladdin record label.

Fats Domino - “Blue Monday,” from The Legends Of New Orleans, Fats Domino. I believe this is a recording from the 2001 Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Fats Domino - “Ain’t That A Shame,” from The Fat Man Sings Live. A Ronn records 1996 release.

PHJB/Tom Waits - “Tootie Ma is a Big Fine Thing,” from Preservation Hall Recordings. An album pairing The PHJB with artists old and new. This track was written by Danny Barker and released back in the 50’s.

Aaron Neville - “Sarah Ann,”from the 2016 release Apache. Aaron revived his old record label Tell it Records for this recording and enlisted the help of Eric Krasno for production work.

The Electrifying Crown Seekers - “Jesus I Love You,” from the album, Thank You for Saving Me I think was released in 2010. The group originally came together in 1965 in Marrero, LA.

Billy Iuso - “Do or Die,” from the album Naked released in 2013, and features members of Little Feat, and Govt. Mule.

Dave Jordan - “I Ain't Ready (For the Night to End),” from These Old Boots, released back in 2010. These Old Boots was Jordan’s first solo record and produced by Anders Osborne.

Eric Lindell - “Lucky Lucky,”from the album, Between Motion & Rest, released back in June of 2010. This track features Ivan Neville on the keyboards.

Pinstripe Brass Band - “I'm Walking,” from I Wanna Go Back to New Orleans. I am not sure on the original release date. All online data suggests the album was released in 2017, which is not the case.

Barbara Lynn - “Second Fiddle Girl,” from Cracking the Cosimo Code. This was a second track recorded by Cosimo Matassa back in 1962, after Lynn’s first hit single, “You’ll Lose a Good Thing,” released back in 1961.





Wild Magnolias - “(Somebody Got) Soul, Soul, Soul,” from The Wild Magnolias debut album The Wild Magnolias released in 1974 on Polydor records. Featuring Big Chief Bo Dollis and Big Chief Monk Boudreaux sharing lead vocal duties while the New Orleans Project provided the music: Willie Tee, Earl Turbington Jr., Julius Farmer, Snooks Eaglin, Larry Pana, and Alfred “Uganda” Roberts.

The Revivalists - “King of What,” from Men Amongst Mountains released in 2016

The Revivalists - “Soul's Too Loud,” from Vital Signs released back in 2012. The Revivalists are growing into a national act, and this twofer was to celebrate their 3 night stand in New Orleans after their summer and fall tour. I feel like these guys stop touring to sleep and then go back out on the road.

The Meters - “Liver Splash,” from the album Struttin', originally released in 1970, with production by Allen Toussaint and Marshall Sehorn.

LITTLE FREDDIE KING - “Chicken Dance,” from the album You Don't Know What I Know, on the Fat Possum label. King will be one of the headliners at the 2018 Cigar Box Guitar Festival here in New Orleans

Samantha Fish - “Crow Jane,” from the album Chills & Fever, released in 2017. One of two albums released in 2017, (the other, Belle of the West.) This album features musical contributions from the Detroit Cobras. Fish is also a headliner for the 2018 Cigar Box Guitar Festival.

Johnny Sansone - “The Night The Pie Factory Burned Down,”, from the 2013 album, Once it Gets Started. This album produced by Anders Osborne and features the Galactic rhythm section of Stanton Moore and Rob Mercurio.

New Orleans Suspects - “Things (On Your Mind),” from the album, 2014, Ouroboros. The title refers to an Egyptian symbol of a dragon eating its own tail. A symbol of rebirth and cyclical continuity.

Joe Lastie - “Ice Cream,” from Joe Lastie's New Orleans Sound. The solo record from the one time drummer of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Lastie is now doing his own project and enlisted the help of some former bandmates: Rickie Monie, Mark Braud, Charlie Gabriel and Roger Lewis from the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

Hot 8 Brass Band - “Working Together,” from the album On the Spot, released in 2017, on the Tru Thoughts label, out of Brighton in the South of London. The label is also home to Alice Russell and Quantic.





Dumpstaphunk - “Standin in Your Stuff,” from the 2010 album Everybody Want Sum.

Irma Thomas - “Ruler of My Heart,” from the compilation album Everything I Gohn Be Funky. This compilation highlights the work of Allen Toussaint, as a producer. Recorded in the early 60’s, Otis Redding had a hit with a renamed version, “Pain in My Heart.”

The New Orleans Nightcrawlers - “Funky Liza,” from Mardi Gras in New Orleans. A compilation put together by Rounder Records. One of my favorite New Orleans jams.