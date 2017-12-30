Rhythm Room Playlist 12/29//17 (Best of 2017)

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: December 30th, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Bookie     J-Zone     03:22     J-Zone & Pablo Martin are The Du-Rites
2     How_Do_I_Get_There     Don Bryant     03:57     Don't Give Up On Love
3     Little Bit     Mavis Staples     03:52     If All I Was Was Black
4     Still Not Dead     WILLIE NELSON     02:33     God's Problem Child
5     Ride with Me     The Mavericks     04:29     Brand New Day
6     03_Just_Give_Me_Your_Time     Sharon Jones     02:31     Soul of a Woman
7     Pain And Misery     The Teskey Brothers     04:02     Half Mile Harvest
8     Taking Back Control     The Selecter     03:18     Daylight
9     Dead And Gone     79rs Gang     04:03     45
10     Southern Nights     Lizz Wright     04:15     Grace
11     Commotion     Ondatropica     02:56     Baile Bucanero
12     Afrika Yie     Blay Ambolley     06:54     Ketan
13     Fool Me Once     Y'akoto     03:54     Mermaid Blues
14     When I Rise     Little Axe     04:14     London Blues
15     You_Are_My_Luck_feat_Preservation_Hall_Horns_     Meklit     03:14     the People move, the music moves too
16     Still Got a Way To Fall     Nicole Willis     03:47     advance single
17     El Cuarto De Tula (feat. Maikel Ante, El Medico & Turbulence)     Mista Savona     05:41     Havana Meets Kingston
18     Dog eat dog     The Souljazz Orchestra     07:06     Under Burning Skies
19     Go As You Are     Curtis Harding     03:59     Face Your Fear
20     Better Days     The Black Seeds     05:01     Fabric
21     Cumbia_Brasileira     ladama     04:28     ladama
22     California Love feat. Cory Henry     Sly5thAve     06:23     The Invisible Man: An Orchestral Tribute To Dr. Dre
23     Bad Ass and Blind     Raul Midón     03:45     Bad Ass and Blind
24     Everything's Gonna Be Alright (feat. BJ the Chicago Kid & The HamilTones)     PJ Morton     02:44     Gumbo
25     08_Another_Day_feat_Alex_Nester_Elmer_Demond_     Urban Renewal Project     04:47     21st. Century Ghost
26     Bass-Rigged-System (feat. Victor Wooten, Stanley Clarke, Manou Gallo, Alissia Benveniste & World-Wide-Funkdrive)     Bootsy Collins     04:18     World Wide Funk
27     Come On Home (feat. Rickey Calloway)     Will Sessions     03:25     Deluxe
28     !6 Shots     Mykia Jovan     04:50     Elliyahu

