Rhythm Room Playlist 12/29//17 (Best of 2017)

1 Bookie J-Zone 03:22 J-Zone & Pablo Martin are The Du-Rites
2 How_Do_I_Get_There Don Bryant 03:57 Don't Give Up On Love
3 Little Bit Mavis Staples 03:52 If All I Was Was Black
4 Still Not Dead WILLIE NELSON 02:33 God's Problem Child
5 Ride with Me The Mavericks 04:29 Brand New Day
6 03_Just_Give_Me_Your_Time Sharon Jones 02:31 Soul of a Woman
7 Pain And Misery The Teskey Brothers 04:02 Half Mile Harvest
8 Taking Back Control The Selecter 03:18 Daylight
9 Dead And Gone 79rs Gang 04:03 45
10 Southern Nights Lizz Wright 04:15 Grace
11 Commotion Ondatropica 02:56 Baile Bucanero
12 Afrika Yie Blay Ambolley 06:54 Ketan
13 Fool Me Once Y'akoto 03:54 Mermaid Blues
14 When I Rise Little Axe 04:14 London Blues
15 You_Are_My_Luck_feat_Preservation_Hall_Horns_ Meklit 03:14 the People move, the music moves too
16 Still Got a Way To Fall Nicole Willis 03:47 advance single
17 El Cuarto De Tula (feat. Maikel Ante, El Medico & Turbulence) Mista Savona 05:41 Havana Meets Kingston
18 Dog eat dog The Souljazz Orchestra 07:06 Under Burning Skies
19 Go As You Are Curtis Harding 03:59 Face Your Fear
20 Better Days The Black Seeds 05:01 Fabric
21 Cumbia_Brasileira ladama 04:28 ladama
22 California Love feat. Cory Henry Sly5thAve 06:23 The Invisible Man: An Orchestral Tribute To Dr. Dre
23 Bad Ass and Blind Raul Midón 03:45 Bad Ass and Blind
24 Everything's Gonna Be Alright (feat. BJ the Chicago Kid & The HamilTones) PJ Morton 02:44 Gumbo
25 08_Another_Day_feat_Alex_Nester_Elmer_Demond_ Urban Renewal Project 04:47 21st. Century Ghost
26 Bass-Rigged-System (feat. Victor Wooten, Stanley Clarke, Manou Gallo, Alissia Benveniste & World-Wide-Funkdrive) Bootsy Collins 04:18 World Wide Funk
27 Come On Home (feat. Rickey Calloway) Will Sessions 03:25 Deluxe
28 !6 Shots Mykia Jovan 04:50 Elliyahu