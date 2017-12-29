5 things to know for 12/29 - 1/4

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

1) A few choice picks for New Year's Eve (Sunday). Full listings available at the WWOZ Livewire.

Tank & the Bangas, Sweet Crude, and Alfred Banks w/Cruel Nasty at the Joy Theater

Jon Cleary at Chickie Wah Wah

Galactic at Tipitina's

Tab Benoit at Rock'n'Bowl

Soul Rebels at Maison

Rough Seven at BJ's

DJ Soul Sister’s 15th Annual New Year’s Eve Soul Train at The Civic Theatre

2) Besides New Year's Eve, there are a lot more fantastic shows happening in town this week. Check out the WWOZ Livewire for full listings. On both Friday and Saturday, Deacon John will be at the Little Gem and George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic will hit the stage, along with WWOZ's DJ Soul Sister, at Tips.

3) Our best of 2017 lists are out! Check out the top new releases of 2017 from WWOZ show hosts or watch our top videos of 2017. We're also highlighting 100 great photos from the last year from our fantastic volunteer photographers. Check out 2017 in photos.

4) Lady & Men Rollers are stepping out on New Year's Eve! Route sheet available at WWOZ's Takin' It To The Streets.

5) Finally, if you're looking for something with a little more chill after the big party, Gal Holiday & the Honky Tonk Revue will be performing at Ogden After Hours starting at 6p on Thursday, January 4.