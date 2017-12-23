Rhythm Room Playlist 12/22//17

1 Jingle_Bells Mato_ 03:05

2 Peace Will Come Southern Avenue 04:11 Southern Avenue

3 Bridges Instead Of Walls Staple Singers 04:01 Be What You Are

4 Christmas in the Tropics The De Paur Chorus 02:33 Calypso Christmas

5 White Christmas Baby Washington 02:35 45

6 Bling Bling Christmas Silvertones 03:24 Christmas Greetings from Studio One

7 All Alone On Christmas Darlene Love 03:43 RossyBoy's Christmas Crackers Vol 21

8 I'll Be Your Santa Baby Rufus Thomas 03:15 Let's Make Christmas Mean Something! Volume II: More Soulful Yuletide Oddities & Funky Seasonal Nuggets

9 Donde Esta Santa Claus Toni Stante 02:22 45

10 i'll keep my light in my window Free Life 04:03 Free Life

11 I'm Going Home [#][alternate mix] Marvin Gaye 04:40 The Master 61-84 CD3

12 A Little Black Child At Christmas Swamp Dogg 03:59 An Awful Christmas And A Lousy New Year

13 08 Love Train Holmes Bros 04:43 Speaking In Tongues

14 Ain't No Chimneys in the Ghetto Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings 02:13 Let's Make Christmas Mean Something! Volume II: More Soulful Yuletide Oddities & Funky Seasonal Nuggets

15 One Love, People Get Ready Bob Marley & The Wailers 02:57 Exodus (Deluxe Edition (1 Of 2)

16 We Got To Have Peace Curtis Mayfield 04:45 Roots

17 Holiday Rahsaan Patterson 04:31

18 Peaceful Dream Mavis Staples 03:21 If All I Was Was Black

19 My Favorite Things Shawn Lee's Ping Pong Orchestra 03:51 A Very Ping Pong Christmas: Funky Treats From Santa's Bag

20 We Need Peace And Love The L.A. Carnival 04:04 Would Like To Pose A Question

21 Let's Get It Together This Christmas Harvey Averne Band 02:35 In The Christmas Groove

22 Keep Your Head To The Sky Earth, Wind & Fire 05:11 Head To The Sky

23 Breadfruit Roasting on an Ope Yellowman 03:19 Trojan Christmas Box Set

24 Funky Jesus The Jive Turkeys 03:51 Get Down Santa 7"

25 Please Come Home For Christmas ZAPP & ROGER 02:47 The Compilation: Greatest Hits II and More

26 disco claus the bionic i 03:47 santa's funk & soul christmas party

27 Santa Claus Go Straight To The Ghetto James Brown 03:04 James Brown's Funky Christmas

28 Black Christmas Rose Graham 02:48 Santa's Funk & Soul Christmas Party

29 Christmas Rappin' Kurtis Blow 03:59 The Best Of Kurtis Blow

30 Santa's Got A Bag Of Soul Soul Saints Orchestra 03:20 In The Christmas Groove

31 Drummer Boy Michigan and Smiley 03:38 Trojan Christmas Box Set

32 Silent Night Bootsy Collins 05:35 Christmas Is 4 Ever

33 New World Order Curtis Mayfield 05:38 New World Order