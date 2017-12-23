Rhythm Room Playlist 12/22//17

1 Jingle_Bells Mato_ 03:05
2 Peace Will Come Southern Avenue 04:11 Southern Avenue
3 Bridges Instead Of Walls Staple Singers 04:01 Be What You Are
4 Christmas in the Tropics The De Paur Chorus 02:33 Calypso Christmas
5 White Christmas Baby Washington 02:35 45
6 Bling Bling Christmas Silvertones 03:24 Christmas Greetings from Studio One
7 All Alone On Christmas Darlene Love 03:43 RossyBoy's Christmas Crackers Vol 21
8 I'll Be Your Santa Baby Rufus Thomas 03:15 Let's Make Christmas Mean Something! Volume II: More Soulful Yuletide Oddities & Funky Seasonal Nuggets
9 Donde Esta Santa Claus Toni Stante 02:22 45
10 i'll keep my light in my window Free Life 04:03 Free Life
11 I'm Going Home [#][alternate mix] Marvin Gaye 04:40 The Master 61-84 CD3
12 A Little Black Child At Christmas Swamp Dogg 03:59 An Awful Christmas And A Lousy New Year
13 08 Love Train Holmes Bros 04:43 Speaking In Tongues
14 Ain't No Chimneys in the Ghetto Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings 02:13 Let's Make Christmas Mean Something! Volume II: More Soulful Yuletide Oddities & Funky Seasonal Nuggets
15 One Love, People Get Ready Bob Marley & The Wailers 02:57 Exodus (Deluxe Edition (1 Of 2)
16 We Got To Have Peace Curtis Mayfield 04:45 Roots
17 Holiday Rahsaan Patterson 04:31
18 Peaceful Dream Mavis Staples 03:21 If All I Was Was Black
19 My Favorite Things Shawn Lee's Ping Pong Orchestra 03:51 A Very Ping Pong Christmas: Funky Treats From Santa's Bag
20 We Need Peace And Love The L.A. Carnival 04:04 Would Like To Pose A Question
21 Let's Get It Together This Christmas Harvey Averne Band 02:35 In The Christmas Groove
22 Keep Your Head To The Sky Earth, Wind & Fire 05:11 Head To The Sky
23 Breadfruit Roasting on an Ope Yellowman 03:19 Trojan Christmas Box Set
24 Funky Jesus The Jive Turkeys 03:51 Get Down Santa 7"
25 Please Come Home For Christmas ZAPP & ROGER 02:47 The Compilation: Greatest Hits II and More
26 disco claus the bionic i 03:47 santa's funk & soul christmas party
27 Santa Claus Go Straight To The Ghetto James Brown 03:04 James Brown's Funky Christmas
28 Black Christmas Rose Graham 02:48 Santa's Funk & Soul Christmas Party
29 Christmas Rappin' Kurtis Blow 03:59 The Best Of Kurtis Blow
30 Santa's Got A Bag Of Soul Soul Saints Orchestra 03:20 In The Christmas Groove
31 Drummer Boy Michigan and Smiley 03:38 Trojan Christmas Box Set
32 Silent Night Bootsy Collins 05:35 Christmas Is 4 Ever
33 New World Order Curtis Mayfield 05:38 New World Order