Rhythm Room Playlist 12/22//17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: December 23rd, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Jingle_Bells     Mato_     03:05     
2     Peace Will Come     Southern Avenue     04:11     Southern Avenue
3     Bridges Instead Of Walls     Staple Singers     04:01     Be What You Are
4     Christmas in the Tropics     The De Paur Chorus     02:33     Calypso Christmas
5     White Christmas     Baby Washington     02:35     45
6     Bling Bling Christmas     Silvertones     03:24     Christmas Greetings from Studio One
7     All Alone On Christmas     Darlene Love     03:43     RossyBoy's Christmas Crackers Vol 21
8     I'll Be Your Santa Baby     Rufus Thomas     03:15     Let's Make Christmas Mean Something! Volume II: More Soulful Yuletide Oddities & Funky Seasonal Nuggets
9     Donde Esta Santa Claus     Toni Stante     02:22     45
10     i'll keep my light in my window     Free Life     04:03     Free Life
11     I'm Going Home [#][alternate mix]     Marvin Gaye     04:40     The Master 61-84 CD3
12     A Little Black Child At Christmas     Swamp Dogg     03:59     An Awful Christmas And A Lousy New Year
13     08 Love Train     Holmes Bros     04:43     Speaking In Tongues
14     Ain't No Chimneys in the Ghetto     Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings     02:13     Let's Make Christmas Mean Something! Volume II: More Soulful Yuletide Oddities & Funky Seasonal Nuggets
15     One Love, People Get Ready     Bob Marley & The Wailers     02:57     Exodus (Deluxe Edition (1 Of 2)
16     We Got To Have Peace     Curtis Mayfield     04:45     Roots
17     Holiday     Rahsaan Patterson     04:31     
18     Peaceful Dream     Mavis Staples     03:21     If All I Was Was Black
19     My Favorite Things     Shawn Lee's Ping Pong Orchestra     03:51     A Very Ping Pong Christmas: Funky Treats From Santa's Bag
20     We Need Peace And Love     The L.A. Carnival     04:04     Would Like To Pose A Question
21     Let's Get It Together This Christmas     Harvey Averne Band     02:35     In The Christmas Groove
22     Keep Your Head To The Sky     Earth, Wind & Fire     05:11     Head To The Sky
23     Breadfruit Roasting on an Ope     Yellowman     03:19     Trojan Christmas Box Set
24     Funky Jesus     The Jive Turkeys     03:51     Get Down Santa 7"
25     Please Come Home For Christmas     ZAPP & ROGER     02:47     The Compilation: Greatest Hits II and More
26     disco claus     the bionic i     03:47     santa's funk & soul christmas party
27     Santa Claus Go Straight To The Ghetto     James Brown     03:04     James Brown's Funky Christmas
28     Black Christmas     Rose Graham     02:48     Santa's Funk & Soul Christmas Party
29     Christmas Rappin'     Kurtis Blow     03:59     The Best Of Kurtis Blow
30     Santa's Got A Bag Of Soul     Soul Saints Orchestra     03:20     In The Christmas Groove
31     Drummer Boy     Michigan and Smiley     03:38     Trojan Christmas Box Set
32     Silent Night     Bootsy Collins     05:35     Christmas Is 4 Ever
33     New World Order     Curtis Mayfield     05:38     New World Order

