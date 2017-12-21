5 things to know for 12/22 - 12/28

1) It's a big holiday week and there are many great shows happening across the city. Check out the WWOZ Livewire for full listings. A few choice picks for this week: Dr. John & the Gris-Gris Krewe and Cha Wa at Tipitina's on Wednesday and Thursday, Nicholas Payton Trio at the Prime Example on Thursday, and Eagle Saloon's Resurrection Ball holiday fundraiser with Donald Harrison, Detroit Brooks, Delfeayo Marsalis, Germaine Bazzle, and many more, also on Thursday.

2) Dirty Dozen Brass Band is an integral part of New Orleans' living music history. They'll be celebrating 40 years with a show at the Joy on Saturday, December 23. Joining them will be the Preservation All-Stars, Anders Osborne, Ivan Neville, Benny Jones & the Treme Brass Band, "Big" Sam Williams, George Porter Jr., Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Alvin Ford and former Dirty Dozen drummer Terence Higgins.

3) City Park's Celebration in the Oaks runs through Jan. 1, 2018 (closed Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve). The impressive annual light display is a hit with all ages.

4) Big Nine's rescheduled second line parade will be held Saturday, December 23. Check out their route through the 9th Ward at Takin' It To The Streets.

5) End of year means best of lists are out! Check out the top new releases of 2017 from WWOZ show hosts or watch our top videos of 2017.