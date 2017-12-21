Tunes for Toys, Th. Dec. 21

The Trombone Shorty Foundation, the Gia Malone Prima Foundation, and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation will host the annual Tunes for Toys, a toy drive and concert at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz and Heritage Center (1225 N. Rampart Street) on Thursday, December 21. New Breed Brass Band with special guest Trombone Shorty and students from the Trombone Shorty Academy will perform. The concert for the community is free and open to the public, starting at 7pm. All are encouraged to bring a new toy in exchange for admission.

Toys can also be donated at Broad Street Whole Foods November 24-December 22, 7a-9p. Toys will be distributed to children from the Treme and surrounding neighborhoods at “Toys from Troy” at Whole Foods (300 N. Broad St) on Friday, December 22 at 3p.