Exhibit: Revealing Mardi Gras Indians, Beaded Art of a Hidden Culture

The images in the gallery below are from "Revealing Mardi Gras Indians, Beaded Art of a Hidden Culture" at The Golden Triangle in Chicago, an exhibit that celebrates the spectacular artistry of the Mardi Gras Indians of New Orleans. The exhibition displays colorfully beaded suit fragments and full parade suits in the first such exhibition of Mardi Gras Indian artwork ever held.

The exhibit is the result of a collaboration between Big Chief Demond Melancon and 'OZ Board Member Ruth Chouest. It includes 15 aprons and 4 complete suits, representing the work of 8 Indians. It's the first time Mardi Gras Indians have participated as a group for public sale of their beaded artwork in a gallery/store location. The exhibit runs through December 31, 2017.

Additionally, Demond Melancon is now showing his beaded New Orleans Musician Icons at Gallery Two at 831 Royal Street.