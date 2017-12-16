Rhythm Room Playlist 12/15//17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: December 16th, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Waiting In Vain     Hugo Lobo     04:24     Street Feeling
2     Fellowship     LIZZ WRIGHT     03:33     Fellowship
3     Let It Be     Bill Withers     02:36     Just As I Am
4     Losin' Boy     Eddie Giles     03:20     Shreveport Southern Soul - The Murco Story
5     Don'T Hang Yourself (Talk Too Much)     Fay Cooper     02:09     Kris Records-LA Showcase Of Soul
6     Ain't That The Way     Clay Hammond     02:23     The Jewel Deep Soul Story: Classic Soul Jewelry, 1970's CD2
7     Mercy     Betty Lavette     02:38     45 Phobia
8     Ooh Carla, Ooh Otis     Otis Redding     02:35     King & Queen
9     A6 Hooked, hogtied & collared     Paul Kelly     02:40     Hooked, Hogtied & Collared (1974)
10     I'm leaving this place     roger collins     02:18     get your lie straight
11     The Slums     Donny Hathaway     05:12     Extension Of A Man
12     Half Way Up. Halfway Down     Dennis Brown     04:32     A&m years
13     Baobab Tree (feat. Dexter Story)     Gaby Hernandez     03:31     Spirit Reflection (Deluxe Edition)
14     Who Is He (And What Is He to You)?     Lenny Henry     04:45     New Millennium Blues
15     Smiling Faces Sometimes     Angie Stone     03:58     Covered in Soul
16     Cityscape     slim moore and the mar-kays     04:27     Introducing
17     A Woman Like Me     Spanky Wilson & The Quantic Soul Orchestra     03:38     I'm Thankful
18     Ghost of You     Curtis Harding     04:30     Face Your Fear
19     Whats The Cost?     Kylie Auldist     04:44     Made Of Stone
20     Seeds Of Life     Harlem River Drive Featuring Eddie Palmieri & Jimmy Norman     05:10     What It Is!: Funky Soul and Rare Grooves (Disc 2)
21     Caminante     Newen Afrobeat     06:38     Newen Afrobeat
22     Brooklyn     Youngblood Brass Band     06:53     center : level : roar
23     It's A New Day     Kokolo     03:01     Heavy Hustling
24     Get Up Off Your Butt     Darondo     06:17     
25     Invisible     Baby Charles     04:39     
26     i'm the man     Lee Fields     03:08     45
27     Think (About It)     Lyn Collins (aka The Femal Preacher)     03:24     James Brown's Original Funky Divas - DISC 2
28     Happy Feet     Mass Extension     05:12     Go Go Crankin'
29     Is It Funky Enough     Communicators A Black Experiences Band     02:42     Absolute Funk Vol 3
30     05 - Let's Straighten It Out     Gwen Mccrae     04:45     Let's Straighten It Out

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2017 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.