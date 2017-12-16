Rhythm Room Playlist 12/15//17

1 Waiting In Vain Hugo Lobo 04:24 Street Feeling

2 Fellowship LIZZ WRIGHT 03:33 Fellowship

3 Let It Be Bill Withers 02:36 Just As I Am

4 Losin' Boy Eddie Giles 03:20 Shreveport Southern Soul - The Murco Story

5 Don'T Hang Yourself (Talk Too Much) Fay Cooper 02:09 Kris Records-LA Showcase Of Soul

6 Ain't That The Way Clay Hammond 02:23 The Jewel Deep Soul Story: Classic Soul Jewelry, 1970's CD2

7 Mercy Betty Lavette 02:38 45 Phobia

8 Ooh Carla, Ooh Otis Otis Redding 02:35 King & Queen

9 A6 Hooked, hogtied & collared Paul Kelly 02:40 Hooked, Hogtied & Collared (1974)

10 I'm leaving this place roger collins 02:18 get your lie straight

11 The Slums Donny Hathaway 05:12 Extension Of A Man

12 Half Way Up. Halfway Down Dennis Brown 04:32 A&m years

13 Baobab Tree (feat. Dexter Story) Gaby Hernandez 03:31 Spirit Reflection (Deluxe Edition)

14 Who Is He (And What Is He to You)? Lenny Henry 04:45 New Millennium Blues

15 Smiling Faces Sometimes Angie Stone 03:58 Covered in Soul

16 Cityscape slim moore and the mar-kays 04:27 Introducing

17 A Woman Like Me Spanky Wilson & The Quantic Soul Orchestra 03:38 I'm Thankful

18 Ghost of You Curtis Harding 04:30 Face Your Fear

19 Whats The Cost? Kylie Auldist 04:44 Made Of Stone

20 Seeds Of Life Harlem River Drive Featuring Eddie Palmieri & Jimmy Norman 05:10 What It Is!: Funky Soul and Rare Grooves (Disc 2)

21 Caminante Newen Afrobeat 06:38 Newen Afrobeat

22 Brooklyn Youngblood Brass Band 06:53 center : level : roar

23 It's A New Day Kokolo 03:01 Heavy Hustling

24 Get Up Off Your Butt Darondo 06:17

25 Invisible Baby Charles 04:39

26 i'm the man Lee Fields 03:08 45

27 Think (About It) Lyn Collins (aka The Femal Preacher) 03:24 James Brown's Original Funky Divas - DISC 2

28 Happy Feet Mass Extension 05:12 Go Go Crankin'

29 Is It Funky Enough Communicators A Black Experiences Band 02:42 Absolute Funk Vol 3

30 05 - Let's Straighten It Out Gwen Mccrae 04:45 Let's Straighten It Out