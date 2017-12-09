Rhythm Room Playlist 12/08//17

1 Hip Hug-Her The Devils 03:14 45

2 Mercy Now Candi Staton 05:14 Who's Hurting Now?

3 Some Peace Of Mind Van Morrison, Bobby Womack 05:18 advance single

4 Celia Toots & The Maytals 02:52 Light Your Light

5 One Way Ticket to Nowhere Syl Johnson 02:30 The Complete Twinight Singles

6 We Paid the Price Ella Washington 02:58 He Called Me Baby

7 Danger, Heartbreak Dead Ahead The Contours 02:39 A Cellarful of Motown! Disc 1

8 I Don’t Know Baby Washington 02:53 Cotillion Records: Soul 45s (1968-1970)

9 Bad Girl Lady Wray 02:44 Queen Alone

10 Thin Line The Impressions 07:00 The Impressions - Preacher Man - Finally Got Myself Together

11 Please Don't Go Stevie Wonder 04:09 Fulfillingsness' First Finale (AF)

12 Don't Steal My Love Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm 05:27 Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm (2017)

13 Inner City Blues (Radio Version) Angela Winbush 05:35 Angela

14 The Message Average White Band 05:18 Benny And Us

15 Everybody's Doing Alright Cymande 04:22 Cymande A Simple Act of Faith

16 A Day In The Life Black Merda 05:37 Renaissance

17 03_03_Compared_To_What Ladama 04:41

18 Let Me Ride feat. Jimetta Rose (Radio Edit) Sly5thAve 04:20 The Invisible Man: An Orchestral Tribute To Dr. Dre

19 spirit world Fertile Ground 08:05 Black Is

20 Rolling In The Deep Hackney Colliery Band 03:38 Rolling In The Deep

21 There's A Price To Pay To Live In Paradise J.B.'s 04:00 Bring The Funk On Down

22 Pass It On (Rehearsal) ISLEY BROHERS 06:34 Go All The Way

23 Hahahaha Yeah ThunderSOUL Orchestra 03:38 528-0728

24 Raise Up Larry Graham And Graham Central Station Feat. Prince 05:38 Raise Up

25 Chuck Baby Chuck Brown 03:58 Wèr'e about the business

26 In Another Time Sade 05:07 Soldier Of Love