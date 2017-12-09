Rhythm Room Playlist 12/08//17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: December 9th, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Hip Hug-Her     The Devils     03:14     45
2     Mercy Now     Candi Staton     05:14     Who's Hurting Now?
3     Some Peace Of Mind     Van Morrison, Bobby Womack     05:18     advance single
4     Celia     Toots & The Maytals     02:52     Light Your Light
5     One Way Ticket to Nowhere     Syl Johnson     02:30     The Complete Twinight Singles
6     We Paid the Price     Ella Washington     02:58     He Called Me Baby
7     Danger, Heartbreak Dead Ahead     The Contours     02:39     A Cellarful of Motown! Disc 1
8     I Don’t Know     Baby Washington     02:53     Cotillion Records: Soul 45s (1968-1970)
9     Bad Girl     Lady Wray     02:44     Queen Alone
10     Thin Line     The Impressions     07:00     The Impressions - Preacher Man - Finally Got Myself Together
11     Please Don't Go     Stevie Wonder     04:09     Fulfillingsness' First Finale (AF)
12     Don't Steal My Love     Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm     05:27     Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm (2017)
13     Inner City Blues (Radio Version)     Angela Winbush     05:35     Angela
14     The Message     Average White Band     05:18     Benny And Us
15     Everybody's Doing Alright     Cymande     04:22     Cymande A Simple Act of Faith
16     A Day In The Life     Black Merda     05:37     Renaissance
17     03_03_Compared_To_What     Ladama     04:41     
18     Let Me Ride feat. Jimetta Rose (Radio Edit)     Sly5thAve     04:20     The Invisible Man: An Orchestral Tribute To Dr. Dre
19     spirit world     Fertile Ground     08:05     Black Is
20     Rolling In The Deep     Hackney Colliery Band     03:38     Rolling In The Deep
21     There's A Price To Pay To Live In Paradise     J.B.'s     04:00     Bring The Funk On Down
22     Pass It On (Rehearsal)     ISLEY BROHERS     06:34     Go All The Way
23     Hahahaha Yeah     ThunderSOUL Orchestra     03:38     528-0728
24     Raise Up     Larry Graham And Graham Central Station Feat. Prince     05:38     Raise Up
25     Chuck Baby     Chuck Brown     03:58     Wèr'e about the business
26     In Another Time     Sade     05:07     Soldier Of Love

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2017 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.