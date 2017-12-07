5 things to know for 12/8 - 12/14

1) Leyla McCalla and Helen Gillet will perform "Two Cellos" concert at the Jazz & Heritage Center on Saturday, December 9. There will be two shows, one at 8p and one at 9:30p. They'll take turns performing songs and also will play together as a duet. Although they have been onstage together in the past as part of larger groups, they have never played as a duet or shared their own concert in this way. The pair was in for a preview performance at WWOZ on Thursday, December 7. Check out video from that appearance here.

2) The Warren Easton Brass Band will be in to perform on our December episode of School Groove on Monday, December 11! Tune in at noon to check out the next generation of New Orleans musicians.

3) LUNA Fête continues its run in Lafayette Square through Sunday, December 10. This visionary initiative was created by the Arts Council New Orleans in 2014 to utilize our city's iconic landscape as the canvas for outdoor, public artworks created with light and technology. It's truly a sight to behold if you've never attended before. There will be multiple shows each night between 6 and 10p.

4) It's going to be a festive weekend in the French Quarter. Running of the Santas and Krewe of Kringle are both happening on Saturday, December 9.

5) New Generation Second Line Parade is happening Sunday, December 10. Get the route sheet from WWOZ's Takin' It To The Streets.