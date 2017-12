St. Louis Cathedral Christmas Concert series 2017

The St. Louis Cathedral Christmas Concert series will open on Monday, December 4 with a performance from Ellis Marsalis. Each concert runs from 6-7p and is free. Here is this year's full schedule:

Monday, Dec. 4

Ellis Marsalis

Tues., Dec. 5

Javier Olondo presents a Celebration of Latino Christmas Traditions

Wed., Dec. 6

Beau Soleil Trio avec Michael Doucet

Thurs., Dec. 7

Opera Creole

Sun., Dec. 10

The Boutte Family

Mon., Dec. 11

Wendell Brunious

Tues., Dec. 12

The Zion Harmonizers

Wed., Dec. 13

Panorama Jazz Band

Thurs., Dec. 14

Christmas Organ Spectacular featuring Davide Mariano

Sun., Dec. 17 (5:30p start)

St. Louis Basilica Annual Christmas Concert