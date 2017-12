We're featuring WWOZ's top videos of 2017! In this one, we take a look at the long history of Latinos in New Orleans, including the original "Spanish Quarter," exploited laborers who rebuilt the city after Katrina, and music by those who live in the city today.

For more from this rich culture, tune in to our Latin music shows that air every Saturday from 11:30a-6p or check them out on our 2-week archive.