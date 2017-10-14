Rhythm Room Playlist 10/14//17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: October 14th, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Take It Back (Instrumental)     Haggis Horns     03:35     
2     Love Train     Bunny Sigler     07:06     Keep Smilin'
3     Soon Come     Peter Tosh     02:17     Best of Beverley's records
4     feel like breaking up somebody's home     ann peebles     02:29     cheatin' soul and the southern dream of freedom
5     I Can't Get Next to You     The Temptations     02:55     Emperors of Soul [disc 3]
6     Mama Said     Quiet Elegance     03:05     Soul Searchin': Finding Gold In Memphis 68-79 Hi Records
7     She's About A Mover     Percy Milem     02:22     The Complete Goldwax Singles Vol. 3 1967-1970
8     2-13 If I Didn't Know Better     Bobby Patterson     02:47     Soul is my music (Best of Bobby Patterson)
9     - bad water     doris duke     03:28     45
10     01_Matter_of_Time     Sharon Jones     03:23     
11     Walk the Line     Brian Owens     03:54     Soul of Cash
12     People Make The World Go Round     Angela Bofill     04:36     Backbeats Digger's Delight More Rare-Groove Gems
13     False Faces     Billy Paul     06:48     Whats The Word  Socially Conscious Soul Music - Backbeats
14     Pedal to the Metal     Raul Midón     03:39     Bad Ass and Blind
15     Show Bizness     Gil Scott-Heron     02:49     Secrets
16     Can't Come Back     Boukou Groove     04:21     Let the Groove Ride
17     I_Want_To_Sing_For_Them_All_feat_Andrew_Bird_     Meklit     04:46     the People move, the music moves too
18     The Western Lands     Material     06:18     Seven Souls
19     On The Ground     Black Roots     04:16     On The Ground
20     I No Know (feat. Tony Allen, Ugochi)     Chicago Afrobeat Project feat. Tony Allen     03:36     What Goes Up
21     Spinning Wheel     Cunnie Williams     03:56     Star Hotel
22     Africa     Hackney Colliery Band     04:13     Hackney Colliery Band
23     Memory     Keziah Jones     03:24     Captain Rugged
24     They Say I'm Different     Betty Davis     04:14     This Is It
25     What Is Soul     Average White Band     04:35     Benny And Us
26     Now Do U Wanta Dance     Larry Graham & Graham Central Station     05:38     Raise Up
27     Thank You (Falettinmee Be Mice Elf Again) (Feat. Johnny Winter)     Sly Stone     04:56     I'm Back! Family & Friends
28     Here Come the Girls feat. Flomega     Lefties Soul Connection     03:35     Have Love Will Travel
29     Tramp     The Grits     04:38     The Grits
30     You Don't Have Far To Go     Candi Staton     04:16     His Hands '06

