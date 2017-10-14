Rhythm Room Playlist 10/14//17

1 Take It Back (Instrumental) Haggis Horns 03:35

2 Love Train Bunny Sigler 07:06 Keep Smilin'

3 Soon Come Peter Tosh 02:17 Best of Beverley's records

4 feel like breaking up somebody's home ann peebles 02:29 cheatin' soul and the southern dream of freedom

5 I Can't Get Next to You The Temptations 02:55 Emperors of Soul [disc 3]

6 Mama Said Quiet Elegance 03:05 Soul Searchin': Finding Gold In Memphis 68-79 Hi Records

7 She's About A Mover Percy Milem 02:22 The Complete Goldwax Singles Vol. 3 1967-1970

8 2-13 If I Didn't Know Better Bobby Patterson 02:47 Soul is my music (Best of Bobby Patterson)

9 - bad water doris duke 03:28 45

10 01_Matter_of_Time Sharon Jones 03:23

11 Walk the Line Brian Owens 03:54 Soul of Cash

12 People Make The World Go Round Angela Bofill 04:36 Backbeats Digger's Delight More Rare-Groove Gems

13 False Faces Billy Paul 06:48 Whats The Word  Socially Conscious Soul Music - Backbeats

14 Pedal to the Metal Raul Midón 03:39 Bad Ass and Blind

15 Show Bizness Gil Scott-Heron 02:49 Secrets

16 Can't Come Back Boukou Groove 04:21 Let the Groove Ride

17 I_Want_To_Sing_For_Them_All_feat_Andrew_Bird_ Meklit 04:46 the People move, the music moves too

18 The Western Lands Material 06:18 Seven Souls

19 On The Ground Black Roots 04:16 On The Ground

20 I No Know (feat. Tony Allen, Ugochi) Chicago Afrobeat Project feat. Tony Allen 03:36 What Goes Up

21 Spinning Wheel Cunnie Williams 03:56 Star Hotel

22 Africa Hackney Colliery Band 04:13 Hackney Colliery Band

23 Memory Keziah Jones 03:24 Captain Rugged

24 They Say I'm Different Betty Davis 04:14 This Is It

25 What Is Soul Average White Band 04:35 Benny And Us

26 Now Do U Wanta Dance Larry Graham & Graham Central Station 05:38 Raise Up

27 Thank You (Falettinmee Be Mice Elf Again) (Feat. Johnny Winter) Sly Stone 04:56 I'm Back! Family & Friends

28 Here Come the Girls feat. Flomega Lefties Soul Connection 03:35 Have Love Will Travel

29 Tramp The Grits 04:38 The Grits

30 You Don't Have Far To Go Candi Staton 04:16 His Hands '06