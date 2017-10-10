Thelonious Monk at 100

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: October 10th, 2017

Thelonious Monk

Seven decades after Thelonious Monk helped lay the foundation for modern jazz, he remains a strong influence on contemporary musicians.

"As a pianist, composer and arranger, Monk’s genius was both evolutionary and disruptive. He didn’t reject, ignore, or deconstruct the music that came before him. Translating the two-handed Harlem stride piano style in his own sly and gnomic image, he created a unique body of some 70 compositions that have proven endlessly resilient and enduringly revelatory, influencing artists in jazz and far beyond." [Mercury News]

Tune in during tonight's Kitchen Sink show for 2 hours of Thelonious Monk on what would've been his 100th birthday (October 10, 2017) with host David Kunian. Kitchen Sink airs from 10p-12a each weeknight on WWOZ. 

Related show host(s): 
David Kunian
Related program(s): 
Kitchen Sink with David Kunian
Related content: 

