Thelonious Monk at 100

Seven decades after Thelonious Monk helped lay the foundation for modern jazz, he remains a strong influence on contemporary musicians.

"As a pianist, composer and arranger, Monk’s genius was both evolutionary and disruptive. He didn’t reject, ignore, or deconstruct the music that came before him. Translating the two-handed Harlem stride piano style in his own sly and gnomic image, he created a unique body of some 70 compositions that have proven endlessly resilient and enduringly revelatory, influencing artists in jazz and far beyond." [Mercury News]

