Morning Set Playlist 10/07/17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: October 9th, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     white nile     kelan phil cohran and legacy     10:08     african skies
2     Libertango     Akua Dixon     06:21     Akua Dixon
3     Adirghe Helinyal     Yared Gedam     02:48     Solo Piano Ethiopian
4     Blues Waltz     The Latin Jazz Quintet     04:15     Latin Soul
5     Delfonics Theme (Unreleased)     Philly Groove Orchestra     05:01     
6     what does it takes     jerry johnson     04:56     the score
7     Southern Nights     Lizz Wright     04:15     Grace
8     I Want You Back     Timpluras     02:52     Nomadas
9     Moanin'     Ray Charles     03:22     Genius + Soul = Jazz
10     Um Um Um Um Um Um     Shango     02:42     Shango
11     Smooth Operator (feat. Ronny Jordan)     Mel Davis     08:36     Revealed
12     Golden Spur     Junior Mance     05:12     I Believe To My Soul
13     Fool Me Once     Y'akoto     03:54     Mermaid Blues
14     Slow Drive to Soweto     The Drive     02:39     Slow Drive to Soweto
15     Kene Bo     Trio Da Kali and Kronos Quartet     03:03     Ladilikan
16     Three For Dizzy     Roland Kirk with Jack McDuff     05:15     Kirk's Work
17     Allen (Hold On To Your Dreams)     Gil Scott-Heron     03:00     Nothing New
18     Passenger Of The Dark     Jean-Luc Ponty     04:19     Aurora
19     Maiden Voyage     Bobby Hutcherson     05:51     Happenings
20     Gypsy '66     Gabor Szabo     07:03     Gypsy '66
21     Funk-A-De-Mama     Jimmy Owens     05:35     No Escaping It
22     Anachronisme (Dédié à Benny Golson)     Nancy Ska Jazz Orchestra     05:23     Anachronisme
23     Abeg Jare (feat. Engines Orchestra)     Femi Temowo     05:52     The Music Is the Feeling
24     MERCY MERCY MERCY     Madeline BELL     03:06     1967 BELL'S A POPPIN'.
25     Trees And Grass And Things     Charles Williams     04:35     Trees And Grass And Things
26     !6 Shots     Mykia Jovan     04:50     Elliyahu
27     Trouble Man     Reuben Wilson     08:16     Organ Donor - 1998
28     Uptight     The Orchestra Soledad     04:10     Vamonos/ Let's Go!
29     1. Awdamet     The Lalibelas-     04:41     The Lalibelas with Harry James Angus -
30     dixie's mambo     the nitty gritty sextet     04:14     the nitty gritty sextet
31     05 - Fyi     Wayne Horvitz & Zony Mash     04:23     Upper Egypt
32     06.No Child Denied     Nicole Willis & UMO Orchestra     03:37     My Name Is Nicole Willis
33     man from wareika     rico     03:19     man from wareika
34     Moody Boy     Tony Allen     06:35     The Source
35     Ouais ouais     Ceux Qui Marchent Debout     03:49     Don't Be Shy
36     Shaft In Africa (Addis)     Johnny Pate     03:04     Shaft In Africa
37     Under burning skies     The Souljazz Orchestra     03:31     Under Burning Skies
38     Moten Swing     Los Elefantes     04:46     Grandes Exitos De Otros CD 2

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2017 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.