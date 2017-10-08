Ol' Man River's Day 2 @ Festy

Here is a recap of Friday, the second day of the 8th annual Festy, and what a wonderful day it was. The crowds grew substantially throughout the day and even into the evening for day two. The music definitely kicked up a notch as well with bluegrass legend Sam Bush playing a couple of sets on two stages. My day would start with EmiSunshine and Friends, who for some reason has been below my radar, her performance sold me and i am now a fan. She’s a lil Janis Joplin, a lil Minnie Pearl, and a lil Patsy Cline, not to mention she is 13 years old. Emi’s band is a family band with her father, brother and uncle filling the slots. She hosts her own YouTube series, American Corner. I can’t wait to see this young lady perform again and watch how her career progresses. Emi’s MainStage performance featured some originals, as well as a few classics. Demi is also the master of ceremonies for the weekend. From EmiSunshine’s MainStage performance I would head back to the Almost e-Town Stage for an intimate acoustic set from Festy host band The Infamous Stringdusters. I have fallen in love with this stage as it is being recorded to be used on future editions of the long running radio program e-Town, hosted by Nick Forster. Nick is a bluegrass and radio legend in his own right. The set included music along with a very laid back interview in between every couple of songs. It’s such a treat to see bands perform in such an intimate setting and also open up a bit through the interview process. With these two sets the day was well under way with Sam Bush still yet come.

After a late lunch, I it was time to head over for my first visit of the day to the Skyline Stage to see Carl Anderson. Carl is a singer songwriter from Virginia who now calls Nashville home. He put on a classic performance of mostly originals that sounds like some of them might be country classics one day. Carl had a great band with pedal steel, keyboards, drummer and lead guitarist behind him. I had to leave before the set was over so I could catch every minute of Sam Bush’s set on the Almost e-Town Stage, a set that would be one of my highlights of Festy so far. Sam’s set would be totally acoustic and the chatting that took place between Sam and Nick showed how close these two are and how far their friendship goes back. Sam reminisced about his early days touring with John Hartford and Nick mentioned how New Grass Revival, one of Sam’s first bands, was the catalyst for how many of the festivals like this got started. I was fortunate enough to meet Sam in 1996 at High Sierra Music Festival and hung around after the show to meet him again and chat about the 96 late night set he did with Leftover Salmon. He also took the time to speak with every fan that waited for a chance as well as took photos with everyone. His stories were very entertaining.

Next up would be The Infamous Stringdusters first set on the MainStage, and the crowd was really ready for the host band’s set. The band did not disappoint. They, as well as many of the groups that played so far, paid tribute to Tom Petty in a real bluegrass fashion. Each time I see the band I become more in tune with their blending of traditional bluegrass and the new alt-bluegrass that brings electricity and effects that you won’t find from a traditional bluegrass band. The Stringdusters have a very dedicated following.This is their festival and they handle it well. They brought Sam Bush out for a couple numbers, which for me was the highlight of this set. It was now time for supper so we could make it back for the start of Sam Bush’s 9pm set.

Sam Bush Band took the MainStage just after 9pm and they just ripped it up. Midway through Sam played his now classic Howling At The Moon, which couldn’t have been more fitting since the full moon was rising over the mountain sky. Sam would have the entire Stringduster’s band come out for an incredible 3 song ending, starting out with Bob Marley’s One Love. i am not sure this set will be topped but I will keep you posted as the weekend progresses. Sam is a two time cancer survivor, who at 65 years old still appears to be at the top of his game. The night would close out with a trip up to the Almost e-Town stage for Darrell Rose Power Trio out of Charlottesville, but they would be a quartet tonight. Darrell is an innovative percussionist and was joined by two drummers and someone playing what appeared to be a cross between a bass and a sitar. The beats were very danceable and the tent quickly filled up with a very energetic crowd that would’t stop dancing until the end. Friday night would close out with a late night set by Pennsylvania’s own Cabinet who are always a crowd favorite on the festival scene. They even had the tent half full for their soundcheck almost an hour before their set would begin. This band stays closer to the traditional sound but they play some non traditional songs and really spread out the songs in a somewhat jam style. Word spread through the crowd that they were hired to a campground set on Saturday at 12:30pm, something else they become known for on the festival scene. Bluegrass is alive and well in central Virginia this weekend and thanks ton these performers is in good hands for many years to come. I’ll be back tomorrow with a report on Saturday’s festivities.