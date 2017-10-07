Rhythm Room Playlist 10/06/17

1 Top Of The Stack James Brown 02:48 Soul Pride: The Instrumentals 1960-69 [Disc 2]

2 I Earned Mine Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens 03:00 Cold World

3 livity Toots & The Maytals 04:14 World Is Turning-Retail_CD

4 Sh-Boom Bloodstone 02:11 Train Ride to Hollywood

5 You Ought To Be With Me Al Green 03:23 The Immortal Soul of Al Green - (Disc 2)=P&K

6 That's The Way Love Is Gladys Knight & The Pips 02:36 Feelin' Bluesy

7 Doin' Our Thing Dillard Crume And The Soul Rockers 02:41

8 Take Him (You Can Have My Man) Jean Knight 02:36 Mr.Big Stuff

9 Amos Bad Heart Bull Bad Bascomb 03:52 Black Grass Music

10 Soul City U.S.A. Joe Valentine 02:22 The Jewel Deep Soul Story [Disc 1] : Diamonds In Rough, 1960's

11 Take It All In And Check It Out Bill Withers 02:37 Still Bill

12 Don't Play That Song for Me Beverley Knight 04:52 Soulsville

13 Communication Bobby Womack 04:45 It's All Over Now

14 Black Balloons Syl Johnson 02:42 Is It Because I'm Black?

15 I Guess Ive Come To Live Here Willie Nelson 03:26 Countryman

16 law of the land undisputed truth 04:24 Law of the land

17 Walking On A Tightrope William Bell 02:53 This Is Where I Live

18 Kissing My Love Cold Blood 06:07 What It Is!: Funky Soul and Rare Grooves (Disc 4)

19 Blue Monday People Curtis Mayfield 04:46 There's No Place Like America Today

20 Reach For The Bottle Belleruche 03:08 Rollerchain

21 By The Iron Aphrodesia 08:14 Precious Commodity

22 Doo Wop (That Thing) Quantic Y Anita Tijoux 03:46 Doo Wop (That Thing)

23 Let Your Mind Be Free The Soul Rebels 06:35 Let Your Mind Be Free

24 Make It Funky John Lee Hooker 03:24 Free Beer And Chicken

25 Sayin' It And Doin' It Are Two Different Things Bobby Byrd 03:13 Hot Pants: I'm Comin', Comin', I'm Comin'

26 Make Yourself Funky Bobby Williams 05:33 Funky Superfly

27 Grand Theft Chocolate Milk 05:30 We're all in this together

28 Na Na Coke 03:56 Florida Funk

29 06 - Come To The Go-Go E.U. 04:51 Livin' Large

30 Storm Gregory Isaacs 04:05 Reasoning With The Almighty