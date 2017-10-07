Rhythm Room Playlist 10/06/17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: October 7th, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Top Of The Stack     James Brown     02:48     Soul Pride: The Instrumentals 1960-69 [Disc 2]
2     I Earned Mine     Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens     03:00     Cold World
3     livity     Toots & The Maytals     04:14     World Is Turning-Retail_CD
4     Sh-Boom     Bloodstone     02:11     Train Ride to Hollywood
5     You Ought To Be With Me     Al Green     03:23     The Immortal Soul of Al Green - (Disc 2)=P&K
6     That's The Way Love Is     Gladys Knight & The Pips     02:36     Feelin' Bluesy
7     Doin' Our Thing     Dillard Crume And The Soul Rockers     02:41     
8     Take Him (You Can Have My Man)     Jean Knight     02:36     Mr.Big Stuff
9     Amos Bad Heart Bull     Bad Bascomb     03:52     Black Grass Music
10     Soul City U.S.A.     Joe Valentine     02:22     The Jewel Deep Soul Story [Disc 1] : Diamonds In Rough, 1960's
11     Take It All In And Check It Out     Bill Withers     02:37     Still Bill
12     Don't Play That Song for Me     Beverley Knight     04:52     Soulsville
13     Communication     Bobby Womack     04:45     It's All Over Now
14     Black Balloons     Syl Johnson     02:42     Is It Because I'm Black?
15     I Guess Ive Come To Live Here     Willie Nelson     03:26     Countryman
16     law of the land     undisputed truth     04:24     Law of the land
17     Walking On A Tightrope     William Bell     02:53     This Is Where I Live
18     Kissing My Love     Cold Blood     06:07     What It Is!: Funky Soul and Rare Grooves (Disc 4)
19     Blue Monday People     Curtis Mayfield     04:46     There's No Place Like America Today
20     Reach For The Bottle     Belleruche     03:08     Rollerchain
21     By The Iron     Aphrodesia     08:14     Precious Commodity
22     Doo Wop (That Thing)     Quantic Y Anita Tijoux     03:46     Doo Wop (That Thing)
23     Let Your Mind Be Free     The Soul Rebels     06:35     Let Your Mind Be Free
24     Make It Funky     John Lee Hooker     03:24     Free Beer And Chicken
25     Sayin' It And Doin' It Are Two Different Things     Bobby Byrd     03:13     Hot Pants: I'm Comin', Comin', I'm Comin'
26     Make Yourself Funky     Bobby Williams     05:33     Funky Superfly
27     Grand Theft     Chocolate Milk     05:30     We're all in this together
28     Na Na     Coke     03:56     Florida Funk
29     06 - Come To The Go-Go     E.U.     04:51     Livin' Large
30     Storm     Gregory Isaacs     04:05     Reasoning With The Almighty

