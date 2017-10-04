Ponderosa Stomp broadcasts Thur., Fri., and Sat.

It's The 13th Ponderosa Stomp this week and WWOZ will be broadcasting live from the Stomp, celebrating the unsung heroes of American music with "3 days of the best music you've never heard."

On Thursday and Friday, check out our live video stream from the 2017 Ponderosa Stomp Music Conference at wwoz.org/livevideo or on our Facebook page. Note: video only.

On Saturday, we'll be co-broadcasting with our sister station WFMU for a killer set of music from noon to 5p. Tune in to hear DJs from both stations drop knowledge and spin some deep cuts and rare tracks from the influential musicians that the Stomp is known for.

DJ Swamp Boogie, Andrew Grafe, and AJ "The Boudin Man" Rodrigue will be repping WWOZ on the air.