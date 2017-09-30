Rhythm Room Playlist 09/29/17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: September 30th, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     occupation     skatalites and don drummond     02:58     The story of treasure isle 2
2     unhappy people     Carl bean & universal love     04:51     All we need is love
3     Walkin' With the Dead     Gospel Machine     04:23     Your Holy Ghost
4     Court Of The Common Plea     Marvin Gaye     02:58     Love Starved Heart (Expanded Edition)
5     You Can Only Do Wrong So Long     Tommie Young     02:44     Shreveport Soulstress
6     Ace Of Spades     Melvin Carter     02:18     A Deep Dip Into Memphis Soul Vol. 2
7     05 - Grits Ain't Groceries (All Around The World)     Maxine weldon     02:25     Right On
8     If You Ain't Here     George Jackson     02:49     Old Friend - The Fame Recordings Vol 3
9     (I Wanna) Testify     Parliaments, The     03:05     Testify! The Best of the Early Years
10     03_A Little Taste Of Soul     Martha High     03:03     
11     Fly Like an Eagle     Raul Midón     06:00     Bad Ass and Blind
12     Take A Walk In Their Shoes     Beverley Skeete     03:19     Beverley Skeete - Woman Got Soul
13     I Walk on Gilded Splinters     Johnny Jenkins     05:19     Super Breaks Volume 3
14     Magnolia     Lee Fields     03:20     Emma Jean
15     Nobody Loves You Like Me     Leela James     03:01     Loving You More... In The Spirit Of Etta James
16     09. Take a Little Time     Black Merda     03:59     Force of Nature
17     Brothers on the Slide     The Dynamics     04:07     Version Excursions
18     Lost In The Bush     The Black Seeds     04:37     Fabric
19     Why We Do     Earl Tutu     05:21     Earl Tutu Rastanaut
20     Living the Life of a Dreamer     Alice Russell     05:04     Pot of Gold
21     Under burning skies     The Souljazz Orchestra     03:31     Under Burning Skies
22     No Diggity     Hackney Colliery Band     04:43     Hackney Colliery Band
23     Under the Influence (Jes Grew)     Axiom Funk     05:44     Funkcronomicon [Disc 1]
24     Pop That Thang     Bernard Fowler     03:37     Friends With Privileges
25     Peace Begins Within     Bobby Powell     02:29     Loose The Funk: Rarities From The Jewel/Paula Vaults
26     we-know-we-got-to-live-together     eugene-blacknell     03:11     
27     Fatbackin'     Fatback Band     03:15     Dope Funk, Pyschedelic Soul And Acid Jazz From NYC '70-'74
28     Goin' Home     Faye Marshall     04:08     Bay Area Funk - Funk & Soul Essentials from San Francisco, Oakland, and the Bay Area 1967-1976, Vol. 2
29     What Would It Be Like     Freddie Wilson     03:21     Funk Project.How Good Is Good. Vol.3
30     Uhh (part 1 & 2)     Dyke & the Blazers     06:06     Mortimer Compilation
31     HE STOPPED LOVING HER TODAY     Brother Tyrone     04:14     Unreleased

