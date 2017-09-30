Rhythm Room Playlist 09/29/17

1 occupation skatalites and don drummond 02:58 The story of treasure isle 2

2 unhappy people Carl bean & universal love 04:51 All we need is love

3 Walkin' With the Dead Gospel Machine 04:23 Your Holy Ghost

4 Court Of The Common Plea Marvin Gaye 02:58 Love Starved Heart (Expanded Edition)

5 You Can Only Do Wrong So Long Tommie Young 02:44 Shreveport Soulstress

6 Ace Of Spades Melvin Carter 02:18 A Deep Dip Into Memphis Soul Vol. 2

7 05 - Grits Ain't Groceries (All Around The World) Maxine weldon 02:25 Right On

8 If You Ain't Here George Jackson 02:49 Old Friend - The Fame Recordings Vol 3

9 (I Wanna) Testify Parliaments, The 03:05 Testify! The Best of the Early Years

10 03_A Little Taste Of Soul Martha High 03:03

11 Fly Like an Eagle Raul Midón 06:00 Bad Ass and Blind

12 Take A Walk In Their Shoes Beverley Skeete 03:19 Beverley Skeete - Woman Got Soul

13 I Walk on Gilded Splinters Johnny Jenkins 05:19 Super Breaks Volume 3

14 Magnolia Lee Fields 03:20 Emma Jean

15 Nobody Loves You Like Me Leela James 03:01 Loving You More... In The Spirit Of Etta James

16 09. Take a Little Time Black Merda 03:59 Force of Nature

17 Brothers on the Slide The Dynamics 04:07 Version Excursions

18 Lost In The Bush The Black Seeds 04:37 Fabric

19 Why We Do Earl Tutu 05:21 Earl Tutu Rastanaut

20 Living the Life of a Dreamer Alice Russell 05:04 Pot of Gold

21 Under burning skies The Souljazz Orchestra 03:31 Under Burning Skies

22 No Diggity Hackney Colliery Band 04:43 Hackney Colliery Band

23 Under the Influence (Jes Grew) Axiom Funk 05:44 Funkcronomicon [Disc 1]

24 Pop That Thang Bernard Fowler 03:37 Friends With Privileges

25 Peace Begins Within Bobby Powell 02:29 Loose The Funk: Rarities From The Jewel/Paula Vaults

26 we-know-we-got-to-live-together eugene-blacknell 03:11

27 Fatbackin' Fatback Band 03:15 Dope Funk, Pyschedelic Soul And Acid Jazz From NYC '70-'74

28 Goin' Home Faye Marshall 04:08 Bay Area Funk - Funk & Soul Essentials from San Francisco, Oakland, and the Bay Area 1967-1976, Vol. 2

29 What Would It Be Like Freddie Wilson 03:21 Funk Project.How Good Is Good. Vol.3

30 Uhh (part 1 & 2) Dyke & the Blazers 06:06 Mortimer Compilation

31 HE STOPPED LOVING HER TODAY Brother Tyrone 04:14 Unreleased