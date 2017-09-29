WWOZ love for Baby's Coffee

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: September 29th, 2017

Olga and Gary of Baby's Coffee

Key West-based Baby's Coffee is one of the longest-running business supporters of WWOZ. Gary and Olga have provided coffee for the staff and volunteers of WWOZ since 2003, keeping the caffeine and energy running through our bloodstreams. You may have also have heard the company's underwriting spots on WWOZ as longtime supporters of our programming.

Baby's Coffee suffered significant damage to their coffee shop and roasting facility from Hurricane Irma and is now trying to rebuild. Despite the damage, Gary and Olga immediately opened their doors after the storm passed to provide whatever they had to the community. They started boiling water, serving coffee, pastries and anything else they had to everyone in need. Baby's Coffee became the center of donations and meal service and provided a much-needed constant during the turmoil. 

We'd now like to send a special message of support to this great pair of folks who have long shown their support for WWOZ and their local community. If you'd like to send them some love or funds, please consider a donation to this Fundly page.

