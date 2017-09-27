Dr. Ike guest DJs tonight on 'OZ

Dr. Ike, founder of the Ponderosa Stomp and music aficionado, will guest DJ on tonight's Kitchen Sink (10p-12a). Dr. Ike is a fount of knowledge on music, including the unsung heroes of American music that the Ponderosa Stomp is known for.

The Stomp boasts "3 days of the best music you've never heard of" -- and WWOZ and WFMU will be there co-broadcasting live on Saturday, October 7.

We'll also be live video streaming from the Stomp's Music Conference on Thursday, October 5 and Friday, October 6.

If you can't tune in live tonight, the show will be available on our 2-week archive.