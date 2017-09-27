Dr. Ike guest DJs tonight on 'OZ

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: September 27th, 2017

906x680 Dr. Ike [Photo by Suzy Moran]

Dr. Ike [Photo by Suzy Moran]
Dr. Ike [Photo by Suzy Moran]

Dr. Ike, founder of the Ponderosa Stomp and music aficionado, will guest DJ on tonight's Kitchen Sink (10p-12a). Dr. Ike is a fount of knowledge on music, including the unsung heroes of American music that the Ponderosa Stomp is known for. 

The Stomp boasts "3 days of the best music you've never heard of" -- and WWOZ and WFMU will be there co-broadcasting live on Saturday, October 7.

We'll also be live video streaming from the Stomp's Music Conference on Thursday, October 5 and Friday, October 6.

If you can't tune in live tonight, the show will be available on our 2-week archive

Topic tags: 
Special Show
Related show host(s): 
A.J. Rodrigue (Boudin Man), A.A.
Related program(s): 
Kitchen Sink with A.J. Rodrigue and A.A.
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2017 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.