Rhythm Room Playlist 09/22/17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: September 23rd, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Neckbones     The Du-Rites     02:27     J-Zone & Pablo Martin are The Du-Rites
2     Transformation     Van Morrison     03:32     Roll With the Punches
3     I Won't Back Down     Roy Tyler & New Directions     03:19     Three Way Calling
4     Pain And Misery     The Teskey Brothers     04:02     Half Mile Harvest
5     Twistin the night away     Blue Riddim Band     03:19     
6     My Train's Comin' In     Bettye LaVette     02:21     Take Another Little Piece of My Heart
7     Keeping It in the Family     Bobby Patterson     02:41     Soul Is My Music: The Best of Bobby Patterson Disc 2
8     tell it like it is     rita macneil     02:39     tramp records countdown to soul
9     Soultime     Dee-Dee McNeil , Berry Window And The Movements     03:50     Soul Hour
10     take me home     tommy mcgee     04:37     positive negative
11     What It Is     The Undisputed Truth     03:27     The Complete Motown Singles, Vol. 12A: 1972
12     fried necks bones and home fries     coke escovedo     01:41     revolucion - the chicano's spirit : a selection of chicano grooves from the early 70's
13     Get Down     Sunny & The Sunliners     02:45     Mr. Brown Eyed Soul
14     Morning Much Better     Labelle     04:02     LaBelle
15     Blue Magic (Waikiki)     Son Little     03:34     New Magic
16     Bad Ass and Blind     Raul Midón     03:45     Bad Ass and Blind
17     Last Two Dollars     Sweet Pea Atkinson     04:48     Get What You Deserve
18     Borrowed Time     Wyclef Jean     03:36     Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee
19     Waiting In Vain     Annie Lennox     05:41     Medusa
20     Chase_The_Devil     Lee_Perry     03:21     Subatomic_Sound
21     Dog eat dog     The Souljazz Orchestra     07:06     Under Burning Skies
22     01_Creation (East LA) feat. Jimetta Rose     Quantic Presents The Western Transient     06:11     Creation (East L.A.) feat. Jimetta Rose
23     Run Around feat. Fred Wesley & Anthony Joseph     Mop Mop     05:18     Mop Mop
24     Plain Jane     Sly Stone     04:25     I'm Back! Family & Friends
25     Give Me Mercy     Ruff Francis & The Illusions     02:35     Funkaphonix Vol 2
26     Soul Pop     Mauri Baily     02:45     Soul Fire Up From The Vaults V
27     I'm Shook     James Brown     02:51     It's A Mother
28     Got To Get' Cha     Maceo & All The King's Men     02:48     Funky Soul Brothers And Sisters: Ghetto Funk Classics & Southern Fried Soul Killers CD1
29     funkadelic sound     little beaver     02:34     miami sound _ rare funk & soul from miami, florida 1967-1974
30     Block Party     Chuck Brown & soul searchers     04:16     We're about the business
31     Walk On By     PAUL RODGERS     06:50     The Royal Sessions

