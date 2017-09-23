Rhythm Room Playlist 09/22/17

1 Neckbones The Du-Rites 02:27 J-Zone & Pablo Martin are The Du-Rites

2 Transformation Van Morrison 03:32 Roll With the Punches

3 I Won't Back Down Roy Tyler & New Directions 03:19 Three Way Calling

4 Pain And Misery The Teskey Brothers 04:02 Half Mile Harvest

5 Twistin the night away Blue Riddim Band 03:19

6 My Train's Comin' In Bettye LaVette 02:21 Take Another Little Piece of My Heart

7 Keeping It in the Family Bobby Patterson 02:41 Soul Is My Music: The Best of Bobby Patterson Disc 2

8 tell it like it is rita macneil 02:39 tramp records countdown to soul

9 Soultime Dee-Dee McNeil , Berry Window And The Movements 03:50 Soul Hour

10 take me home tommy mcgee 04:37 positive negative

11 What It Is The Undisputed Truth 03:27 The Complete Motown Singles, Vol. 12A: 1972

12 fried necks bones and home fries coke escovedo 01:41 revolucion - the chicano's spirit : a selection of chicano grooves from the early 70's

13 Get Down Sunny & The Sunliners 02:45 Mr. Brown Eyed Soul

14 Morning Much Better Labelle 04:02 LaBelle

15 Blue Magic (Waikiki) Son Little 03:34 New Magic

16 Bad Ass and Blind Raul Midón 03:45 Bad Ass and Blind

17 Last Two Dollars Sweet Pea Atkinson 04:48 Get What You Deserve

18 Borrowed Time Wyclef Jean 03:36 Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee

19 Waiting In Vain Annie Lennox 05:41 Medusa

20 Chase_The_Devil Lee_Perry 03:21 Subatomic_Sound

21 Dog eat dog The Souljazz Orchestra 07:06 Under Burning Skies

22 01_Creation (East LA) feat. Jimetta Rose Quantic Presents The Western Transient 06:11 Creation (East L.A.) feat. Jimetta Rose

23 Run Around feat. Fred Wesley & Anthony Joseph Mop Mop 05:18 Mop Mop

24 Plain Jane Sly Stone 04:25 I'm Back! Family & Friends

25 Give Me Mercy Ruff Francis & The Illusions 02:35 Funkaphonix Vol 2

26 Soul Pop Mauri Baily 02:45 Soul Fire Up From The Vaults V

27 I'm Shook James Brown 02:51 It's A Mother

28 Got To Get' Cha Maceo & All The King's Men 02:48 Funky Soul Brothers And Sisters: Ghetto Funk Classics & Southern Fried Soul Killers CD1

29 funkadelic sound little beaver 02:34 miami sound _ rare funk & soul from miami, florida 1967-1974

30 Block Party Chuck Brown & soul searchers 04:16 We're about the business

31 Walk On By PAUL RODGERS 06:50 The Royal Sessions