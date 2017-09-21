Autumn Leaves, Bluegrass Music and Craft Beer

These can all be found at the 8th annual Festy located in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in Arrington,VA. As we welcome fall with the autumnal equinox this weekend, here in NOLA real fall weather might be still a month away but not so in other areas of the country. I am looking forward to making the drive up to the Virginia Mountains in a couple weeks to attend the 8th annual Festy a celebration of Bluegrass Music, outdoor life and Craft Beer in a family environment. Festy takes place at Infinity Downs Farm in Arrington VA nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. I am looking forward to much cooler temps with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and maybe some high 40s the leaves should be very colorful while the air will be filled with Bluegrass Music the weekend of October 5-8. Festy is part of a recent movement of Sustainable Festivals where reusable cups are encouraged and throw away plastics are discouraged as well as a minimal impact on the environment. It is family friendly with children's events, daily yoga, hiking and biking trails as well as three stages of live music and a local Craft Beer Garden. The festival was created by The Infamous String Dusters as a family gathering for their fans and has really grown in its seven years. This years festival will feature several sets from the host band as well as headline sets from bluegrass legends Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas and soon to be legends The Traveling McCourys. Other headliners maybe not so much considered bluegrass are Drive By Truckers and New Orleans resident and WWOZ supporter Ani DiFranco as well as sets by Beats Antique and Joan Osborne. This is the first year that fifty percent of the performers will be female adding another unique twist to the festival. Ol' Man River will be camping in the car camping area and will be flying some WWOZ flags at the campsite so if you make it stop by and say hi! If you can't make it check back here on the Bog Page as I will be posting daily posts including a review and photos from the Festy Experience. Happy fall ya'll!