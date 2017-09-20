Meet our new Friday night show host

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: September 21st, 2017

Heather McGlynn and Jennifer Brady repping WWOZ in Lake Charles [Photo courtesy Jennifer Brady]

Jennifer Brady with Neil Pellegrin during a 2013 pledge drive [Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee]

Duane Williams and Jennifer Brady pitching on-air during a 2014 pledge drive

Happy to introduce our new late night show host, Jennifer Brady! Jennifer will be hitting the airwaves every Friday night from 12a-3a with The Midnight Cap. Listeners can expect an eclectic array of blues and R&B for your nightcap. 

Jennifer is a Louisiana native who grew up listening to her dad's records, from Professor Longhair, The Meters, and Champion Jack Dupree to Bonnie Raitt, Dr. John, and Tom Lehrer. Her first experience as a radio DJ came in high school at 94.9 WADU-FM in St. Charles Parish. In college, she worked at the House of Blues. "One of the best job perks was listening to the many incredibly diverse and intimate sound checks," she says.

She began volunteering at WWOZ in late 2012. Since then, Jennifer has filled a variety of shoes at the station, including office staffing, work on Piano Nights, Jazz Fest, Oak St. Block Party, Healthier Air For All campaign, web contributor, and more. In January 2014, Jennifer became a substitute show host and sat in with a number of 'OZ show hosts to learn the ropes, including AJ "The Boudin Man" & AA, Neil Pellegrin, Old Man River, Black Mold, Alski, and more.

"Through my one-of-a-kind radio family, I was lucky enough to discover North Mississippi's Hill Country Picnic in 2014 and was truly honored to be one of the hosts for its first live broadcast in 2015," she shares.

For the last few years, Jennifer has sat in as a sub for Blues Eclectic, New Orleans Music Show, The Kitchen Sink, and has hosted a couple Mardi Gras Day afternoon sets. You may also recognize her voice as an alternating weekly presence on Sam Cammarata's Insomniac's Blues and R&B show (Sundays, 3-6a).

Tune in this (and every) Friday night to hear Jennifer on WWOZ! You can also catch her first show on WWOZ's 2-week archive through September 29.

