Rhythm Room Playlist 09/15/17

1 You' re All I Need To Get By Booker T. & The MG's 03:50

2 Grace Lizz Wright 04:56 Grace

3 Heaven Is Here To Guide Us 8th Day 03:18 I Gotta Get Home (Can't Let My Baby Get Lonely)

4 Walking On Eggs Arthur Conley 02:46 I'm Living Good 1964 - 1974

5 Just Me Carlton And The Shoes 03:30 Love Me Forever

6 Watch Dog (Alt) Barbara & The Browns 02:34 Memphis 70: The City's Funk And Soul In The Decade After Otis, 1968-1978

7 Keep on sockin it to me Sam Moore 02:53 The Lost Album

8 Hot Pants Norma & The Heartaches 03:02 The Philly Sound You Never Heard, Vol. 2 - Morris Bailey Girl Groups 64-71

9 New Orleans Wilson Pickett 02:35 Atlantic sessions

10 Keep On Keeping On Curtis Mayfield 05:09 Roots

11 What Good Is A Castle (Pt 2) Joe Bataan 06:08 Afrofilipino

12 Use Me Esther Phillips 03:53 Alone Again, Naturally

13 Red Velvet Seat Aloe Blacc 03:25 Lift Your Spirit

14 04.One in a Million Nicole Willis & UMO Orchestra 04:17 My Name Is Nicole Willis

15 Bring It On New Cool Collective & Mark Reilly 04:08 The Things You Love

16 !6 Shots Mykia Jovan 04:50 Elliyahu

17 Better Days The Black Seeds 05:01 Fabric

18 Let Them Be Feat. Miss Glue DJ T-Rock & Squashy Nice 03:05 Back To The Essence

19 02_Hook_Crook Antibalas 08:58 Where_the_Gods_Are_in_Peace

20 Keepin' It Funky Hot 8 Brass Band 06:37 Working Together / Keepin' It Funky

21 Hope Glen Anthony Henry 03:55 Stay On The Groove Vol 4

22 The first thing I do in the morning Joyce Williams 02:51 Rare funk liberation Vol 1

23 (Loose Booty) Is a Real Thing Everyday People 04:07 Eccentric Soul: Omnibus (2012, Numero Group)

24 Pull My Coat Eddie Jacobs Exchange 02:49 Breakdown! Funk, Soul, Groove & Grind

25 papa's got the wagon gloria walker 02:34 King Funk Comp

26 Ain't No Other Way Herman Hitson 02:38 Funk Fever Vol.2

27 Don't Boom Boom Lillian Hale 02:44 Memphis 70: The City's Funk And Soul In The Decade After Otis, 1968-1978

28 Who Will the Next Fool Be Little Jimmy Tyson & The Hig.. 03:07 The Funk Project: How Good I..

29 Give It Up Or Turnit A Loose Lyn Collins 04:32 Mama Feel Good: The Best of

30 Midnight Train To Georgia Gladys Knight & The Pips 04:38 Imagination