Rhythm Room Playlist 09/15/17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: September 16th, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     You' re All I Need To Get By     Booker T. & The MG's     03:50     
2     Grace     Lizz Wright     04:56     Grace
3     Heaven Is Here To Guide Us     8th Day     03:18     I Gotta Get Home (Can't Let My Baby Get Lonely)
4     Walking On Eggs     Arthur Conley     02:46     I'm Living Good 1964 - 1974
5     Just Me     Carlton And The Shoes     03:30     Love Me Forever
6     Watch Dog (Alt)     Barbara & The Browns     02:34     Memphis 70: The City's Funk And Soul In The Decade After Otis, 1968-1978
7     Keep on sockin it to me     Sam Moore     02:53     The Lost Album
8     Hot Pants     Norma & The Heartaches     03:02     The Philly Sound You Never Heard, Vol. 2 - Morris Bailey Girl Groups 64-71
9     New Orleans     Wilson Pickett     02:35     Atlantic sessions
10     Keep On Keeping On     Curtis Mayfield     05:09     Roots
11     What Good Is A Castle (Pt 2)     Joe Bataan     06:08     Afrofilipino
12     Use Me     Esther Phillips     03:53     Alone Again, Naturally
13     Red Velvet Seat     Aloe Blacc     03:25     Lift Your Spirit
14     04.One in a Million     Nicole Willis & UMO Orchestra     04:17     My Name Is Nicole Willis
15     Bring It On     New Cool Collective & Mark Reilly     04:08     The Things You Love
16     !6 Shots     Mykia Jovan     04:50     Elliyahu
17     Better Days     The Black Seeds     05:01     Fabric
18     Let Them Be Feat. Miss Glue     DJ T-Rock & Squashy Nice     03:05     Back To The Essence
19     02_Hook_Crook     Antibalas     08:58     Where_the_Gods_Are_in_Peace
20     Keepin' It Funky     Hot 8 Brass Band     06:37     Working Together / Keepin' It Funky
21     Hope     Glen Anthony Henry     03:55     Stay On The Groove Vol 4
22     The first thing I do in the morning     Joyce Williams     02:51     Rare funk liberation Vol 1
23     (Loose Booty) Is a Real Thing     Everyday People     04:07     Eccentric Soul: Omnibus (2012, Numero Group)
24     Pull My Coat     Eddie Jacobs Exchange     02:49     Breakdown! Funk, Soul, Groove & Grind
25     papa's got the wagon     gloria walker     02:34     King Funk Comp
26     Ain't No Other Way     Herman Hitson     02:38     Funk Fever Vol.2
27     Don't Boom Boom     Lillian Hale     02:44     Memphis 70: The City's Funk And Soul In The Decade After Otis, 1968-1978
28     Who Will the Next Fool Be     Little Jimmy Tyson & The Hig..     03:07     The Funk Project: How Good I..
29     Give It Up Or Turnit A Loose     Lyn Collins     04:32     Mama Feel Good: The Best of
30     Midnight Train To Georgia     Gladys Knight & The Pips     04:38     Imagination

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2017 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.