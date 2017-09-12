Video: Mayoral Forum on Music Policy - Sep. 11, 2017

Published on: September 12th, 2017

On Monday, September 11, 2017, The Ella Project, OffBeat Media, and The Recording Academy (GRAMMY) hosted a public forum on music policy at the historic Carver Theatre (2101 Orleans Ave) in New Orleans. WWOZ was on hand to live video stream the event. If you were unable to attend or watch, you can see it now below.

The forum was be moderated by author and former Times Picayune columnist Lolis Eric Elie. Panelists include Jan Ramsey, Publisher and Editor in Chief of OffBeat Media, Fred Johnson, Co-Founder of the Black Men of Labor, Melissa Weber (DJ Soul Sister), and Larry Blumenfeld, journalist and music critic. This event was free and open to the public.

Candidates address their policies for: 
• Nurturing an environment where our citizens are able to express their cultural traditions uninhibited.
• Ensuring New Orleans’ tradition of public performance and neighborhood music flourishes in concert with continued neighborhood development.
• Working with the music community to utilize music to address other major issues such as public safety, education, and housing.

Mayoral Forum on Music Policy

