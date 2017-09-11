Big Freedia + Mannie Fresh 'Dive'

Check out the new single from Big Freedia and Mannie Fresh, 'Dive,' below.
"Mannie made a guest appearance on my TV show last season," notes Big Freedia of the collaboration. "'Dive' represents two distinct Bounce styles. Try not to shake to this beat!"
Big Freedia isn't slowing down anytime soon. Season 6 of her reality TV show, 'Big Freedia Bounces Back’ (formerly 'Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce') premieres on September 12, 2017 on Fuse TV. The hit docu-series follows the highs and lows of Freedia's professional and personal life. In season six, Freedia is hungry to land her first label deal, reignite her live shows, and give back to her community even more.