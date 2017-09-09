Rhythm Room Playlist 09/08/17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: September 9th, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

     Snap Easy     Rico Rodriguez     03:56     The Aggrovators Present Rico
2     Real Midnight     Birds of Chicago     05:39     Real Midnight
3     Love Is All     Buck D.D. Black     03:09     Mississippi Bluze Mass
4     I'll Be Doggone     SOLOMON BURKE     02:56     Proud Mary
5     Pomps & Pride     Toots & The Maytals     03:09     Slatyam Stoot
6     Chained     Marvin Gaye     02:37     The Master 61-84 CD2
7     Camel Walk (Take 1) (Bonus)     The Ikettes     02:35     Soul The Hits '65
8     If I Didn't Know Better     Bobby Patterson     02:47     Soul Is My Music: The Best of Bobby Patterson Disc 2
9     Put Up Or Shut Up     Simtec & Wylie     03:02     Gettin' Over The Hump '71
10     Get Out Of My Life Woman     Dee-Dee McNeil , Berry Window And The Movements     05:18     Soul Hour
11     Chokin Kind     Sandra Feva     03:25     The Need To Be
12     Goodthang     Karl Frierson     03:22     Soulprint
13     It's Too Late     Angie Stone     04:09     Covered in Soul
14     Lonely Town, Lonely Street     Bill Withers     03:41     Still Bill
15     02. Let Go copy     Black Merda     03:30     Force of Nature
16     Goin' Places     DeRobert & The Half-Truths     02:53     I'm Tryin'
17     Wolf Eats Wolf     Tony Allen     05:38     The Source
18     You_Are_My_Luck_feat_Preservation_Hall_Horns_     Meklit     03:14     the People move, the music moves too
19     All or Nothing     Cymande     05:38     Cymande A Simple Act of Faith
20     I Showed Them (The Ghetto) [feat. James Junior]     Speedometer     04:11     No Turning Back
21     Come Back Again     Ondatropica     03:28     Baile Bucanero
22     Overtime     Youngblood Brass Band     04:17     20 Questions
23     Ship Inside A Bottle     Kylie Auldist     04:27     Made Of Stone
24     09 Girl Callin'     Chocolate Milk     05:31     We're all in this together
25     In The Pocket     The Soul Searchers     06:08     Funk Express (LP)
26     03 I'm The One     Average White Band     04:19     Soul Searching
27     Animal Behavior     Axiom Funk     04:27     Funkcronomicon [Disc 2]
28     The Big Ol' Nasty Getdown     The Big Ol' Nasty Getdown     03:51     Volume 1
29     You Don't Have Far To Go     Candi Staton     04:16     His Hands

