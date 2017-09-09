Rhythm Room Playlist 09/08/17

Snap Easy Rico Rodriguez 03:56 The Aggrovators Present Rico

2 Real Midnight Birds of Chicago 05:39 Real Midnight

3 Love Is All Buck D.D. Black 03:09 Mississippi Bluze Mass

4 I'll Be Doggone SOLOMON BURKE 02:56 Proud Mary

5 Pomps & Pride Toots & The Maytals 03:09 Slatyam Stoot

6 Chained Marvin Gaye 02:37 The Master 61-84 CD2

7 Camel Walk (Take 1) (Bonus) The Ikettes 02:35 Soul The Hits '65

8 If I Didn't Know Better Bobby Patterson 02:47 Soul Is My Music: The Best of Bobby Patterson Disc 2

9 Put Up Or Shut Up Simtec & Wylie 03:02 Gettin' Over The Hump '71

10 Get Out Of My Life Woman Dee-Dee McNeil , Berry Window And The Movements 05:18 Soul Hour

11 Chokin Kind Sandra Feva 03:25 The Need To Be

12 Goodthang Karl Frierson 03:22 Soulprint

13 It's Too Late Angie Stone 04:09 Covered in Soul

14 Lonely Town, Lonely Street Bill Withers 03:41 Still Bill

15 02. Let Go copy Black Merda 03:30 Force of Nature

16 Goin' Places DeRobert & The Half-Truths 02:53 I'm Tryin'

17 Wolf Eats Wolf Tony Allen 05:38 The Source

18 You_Are_My_Luck_feat_Preservation_Hall_Horns_ Meklit 03:14 the People move, the music moves too

19 All or Nothing Cymande 05:38 Cymande A Simple Act of Faith

20 I Showed Them (The Ghetto) [feat. James Junior] Speedometer 04:11 No Turning Back

21 Come Back Again Ondatropica 03:28 Baile Bucanero

22 Overtime Youngblood Brass Band 04:17 20 Questions

23 Ship Inside A Bottle Kylie Auldist 04:27 Made Of Stone

24 09 Girl Callin' Chocolate Milk 05:31 We're all in this together

25 In The Pocket The Soul Searchers 06:08 Funk Express (LP)

26 03 I'm The One Average White Band 04:19 Soul Searching

27 Animal Behavior Axiom Funk 04:27 Funkcronomicon [Disc 2]

28 The Big Ol' Nasty Getdown The Big Ol' Nasty Getdown 03:51 Volume 1

29 You Don't Have Far To Go Candi Staton 04:16 His Hands