Rhythm Room Playlist 09/01/17

1 comencemos phirpo y sus caribes 02:17 parrilla caliente
2 10 Ain't Nobody's Business Gospel Hummingbirds 02:54 Steppin' out
3 The Best You Can Bill Withers 02:24 Making Music
4 Didn't I (Blow Your Mind) The Cables 03:40 Just My Imagination Vol 2
5 got mysel a good man gladys knight & the pips 03:01 I'm A Good Woman Vol. 3
6 She Ain't Gonna Do Right Clarence Carter 02:40 Back To The River (More Southern Soul Stories 1961 - 1978)
7 What's That You Got Rudolph Taylor 02:52 Back To The River (More Southern Soul Stories 1961 - 1978)
8 Cut Loose Jeanette Jones 02:14 Dreams All Come True
9 Hand Me The Key Jessie Hill 02:53 Naturally
10 What Kind Of Man Are You Genya Ravan 03:24 Genya Ravan
11 Three Strikes On Me Larry Saunders 05:24 Stranger
12 Clean Up Your Own Yard Jackie Moore 03:08 The Complete Atlantic Recordings
13 Madison Avenue Gil Scott-Heron 03:08 Secrets
14 Something In The Air/The Revolution Will Not Be Televised Labelle 05:59 Pressure Cookin'
15 Viva la Money Allen Toussaint 03:35 Motion
16 Law Of The Land The Undisputed Truth 04:31 Down To Earth
17 I Want It All Leela James 03:34 My Soul
18 Tata Na Lola Three Fall & Melane 04:56 Four
19 01_None_of_the_Above_Feat_Mustafa_Akbar Ancient Astronouts 03:57
20 Still Got a Way To Fall Nicole Willis 03:47 advance single
21 Teacher Blay Ambolley 06:57 Ketan
22 Can't Hide From The Truth Hot 8 Brass Band 06:26 The Life And Times Of The Hot 8 Brass Band
23 Okoroba Family Atlantica 04:39 Cosmic Unity
24 Try It Again Bobby Byrd 03:37 What It Is!: Funky Soul and Rare Grooves (Disc 4)
25 Get it right Breakestra 03:13 Dusk Till' Dawn
26 Funkin' Brian Culbertson 05:17 Bringing Back The Funk
27 Get Funky Corey Henry 03:48 Lapeitah
28 100 Watts Of Funky Jesse Johnson 05:00 Verbal Penetration Volume I & II
29 Big Payback Martha High 06:37 Its High Time
30 Rainin' In My Heart Al Green 04:47 I Can't Stop