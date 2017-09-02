Rhythm Room Playlist 09/01/17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: September 2nd, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     comencemos     phirpo y sus caribes     02:17     parrilla caliente
2     10 Ain't Nobody's Business     Gospel Hummingbirds     02:54     Steppin' out
3     The Best You Can     Bill Withers     02:24     Making Music
4     Didn't I (Blow Your Mind)     The Cables     03:40     Just My Imagination Vol 2
5     got mysel a good man     gladys knight & the pips     03:01     I'm A Good Woman Vol. 3
6     She Ain't Gonna Do Right     Clarence Carter     02:40     Back To The River (More Southern Soul Stories 1961 - 1978)
7     What's That You Got     Rudolph Taylor     02:52     Back To The River (More Southern Soul Stories 1961 - 1978)
8     Cut Loose     Jeanette Jones     02:14     Dreams All Come True
9     Hand Me The Key     Jessie Hill     02:53     Naturally
10     What Kind Of Man Are You     Genya Ravan     03:24     Genya Ravan
11     Three Strikes On Me     Larry Saunders     05:24     Stranger
12     Clean Up Your Own Yard     Jackie Moore     03:08     The Complete Atlantic Recordings
13     Madison Avenue     Gil Scott-Heron     03:08     Secrets
14     Something In The Air/The Revolution Will Not Be Televised     Labelle     05:59     Pressure Cookin'
15     Viva la Money     Allen Toussaint     03:35     Motion
16     Law Of The Land     The Undisputed Truth     04:31     Down To Earth
17     I Want It All     Leela James     03:34     My Soul
18     Tata Na Lola     Three Fall & Melane     04:56     Four
19     01_None_of_the_Above_Feat_Mustafa_Akbar     Ancient Astronouts     03:57     
20     Still Got a Way To Fall     Nicole Willis     03:47     advance single
21     Teacher     Blay Ambolley     06:57     Ketan
22     Can't Hide From The Truth     Hot 8 Brass Band     06:26     The Life And Times Of The Hot 8 Brass Band
23     Okoroba     Family Atlantica     04:39     Cosmic Unity
24     Try It Again     Bobby Byrd     03:37     What It Is!: Funky Soul and Rare Grooves (Disc 4)
25     Get it right     Breakestra     03:13     Dusk Till' Dawn
26     Funkin'     Brian Culbertson     05:17     Bringing Back The Funk
27     Get Funky     Corey Henry     03:48     Lapeitah
28     100 Watts Of Funky     Jesse Johnson     05:00     Verbal Penetration Volume I & II
29     Big Payback     Martha High     06:37     Its High Time
30     Rainin' In My Heart     Al Green     04:47     I Can't Stop

