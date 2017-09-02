Rhythm Room Playlist 09/01/17

1 comencemos phirpo y sus caribes 02:17 parrilla caliente

2 10 Ain't Nobody's Business Gospel Hummingbirds 02:54 Steppin' out

3 The Best You Can Bill Withers 02:24 Making Music

4 Didn't I (Blow Your Mind) The Cables 03:40 Just My Imagination Vol 2

5 got mysel a good man gladys knight & the pips 03:01 I'm A Good Woman Vol. 3

6 She Ain't Gonna Do Right Clarence Carter 02:40 Back To The River (More Southern Soul Stories 1961 - 1978)

7 What's That You Got Rudolph Taylor 02:52 Back To The River (More Southern Soul Stories 1961 - 1978)

8 Cut Loose Jeanette Jones 02:14 Dreams All Come True

9 Hand Me The Key Jessie Hill 02:53 Naturally

10 What Kind Of Man Are You Genya Ravan 03:24 Genya Ravan

11 Three Strikes On Me Larry Saunders 05:24 Stranger

12 Clean Up Your Own Yard Jackie Moore 03:08 The Complete Atlantic Recordings

13 Madison Avenue Gil Scott-Heron 03:08 Secrets

14 Something In The Air/The Revolution Will Not Be Televised Labelle 05:59 Pressure Cookin'

15 Viva la Money Allen Toussaint 03:35 Motion

16 Law Of The Land The Undisputed Truth 04:31 Down To Earth

17 I Want It All Leela James 03:34 My Soul

18 Tata Na Lola Three Fall & Melane 04:56 Four

19 01_None_of_the_Above_Feat_Mustafa_Akbar Ancient Astronouts 03:57

20 Still Got a Way To Fall Nicole Willis 03:47 advance single

21 Teacher Blay Ambolley 06:57 Ketan

22 Can't Hide From The Truth Hot 8 Brass Band 06:26 The Life And Times Of The Hot 8 Brass Band

23 Okoroba Family Atlantica 04:39 Cosmic Unity

24 Try It Again Bobby Byrd 03:37 What It Is!: Funky Soul and Rare Grooves (Disc 4)

25 Get it right Breakestra 03:13 Dusk Till' Dawn

26 Funkin' Brian Culbertson 05:17 Bringing Back The Funk

27 Get Funky Corey Henry 03:48 Lapeitah

28 100 Watts Of Funky Jesse Johnson 05:00 Verbal Penetration Volume I & II

29 Big Payback Martha High 06:37 Its High Time

30 Rainin' In My Heart Al Green 04:47 I Can't Stop