5 things to know for 9/1 to 9/7

1. Kermit Ruffins and the Barbecue Swingers perform at a fun-raiser to benefit Treme's Backstreet Cultural Museum 9/1. The Backstreet Cultural Museum is a repository of Mardi Gras Indian, Social Aid & Pleasure Club, jazz funeral, and second line parade memorabilia. It is located at 1116 Henriette DeLille Street in the Treme neighborhood. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. at Kermit's Mother-in-Law Lounge, 1500 Claiborne Ave., and ends considerably later.

2. Southern Decadence hits the south 8/30 – 9/4. Southern Decadence, the annual LGBT gathering. The Grand Marshals' Walking Parade is set for 9/3 at 1pm near the corner of Decatur and Barracks streets. The glittering procession starts at 2pm at the Golden Lantern bar at 1239 Royal St., ending at 4 p.m. near Bourbon and Dumaine streets.