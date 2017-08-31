5 things to know for 9/1 to 9/7

3. New Orleans Native Mannie Fresh and our beloved DJ Soul Sister perform at the House of Blues Sunday 9/3. The event, called Body Rock, will feature "break beats and classic cuts from rap, soul, funk, rhythm & blues and old school hip-hop."
4. Uptown cocktail lounge, Cure, hosts a proceed on Saturday 9/2 to aid those affected from Hurricane Harvey. Enjoy red beans, cocktails and cornbread in the after noon with proceeds benefitting American Red Cross Houston Texas.
5. New Orleans artist Boyfriend, hosts a 5th Annual Birthday Extravaganza 9/1 at the Joy Theater. The event will feature local guests including Fleur de Tease, Kitten N' Lou, Madame Gandhi, Maggie Koerner, Alexis M Marceaux, and more.