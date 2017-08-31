5 things to know for 9/1 to 9/7

Published on: August 31st, 2017

lead.jpg

Southern Decadence in New Orleans, summer 2015. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

1. Kermit Ruffins and the Barbecue Swingers perform at a fun-raiser to benefit Treme's Backstreet Cultural Museum 9/1. The Backstreet Cultural Museum is a repository of Mardi Gras Indian, Social Aid & Pleasure Club, jazz funeral, and second line parade memorabilia. It is located at 1116 Henriette DeLille Street in the Treme neighborhood. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. at Kermit's Mother-in-Law Lounge, 1500 Claiborne Ave., and ends considerably later. 

2. Southern Decadence hits the south 8/30 – 9/4. Southern Decadence, the annual LGBT gathering. The Grand Marshals' Walking Parade is set for 9/3 at 1pm near the corner of Decatur and Barracks streets. The glittering procession starts at 2pm at the Golden Lantern bar at 1239 Royal St., ending at 4 p.m. near Bourbon and Dumaine streets.

 

 

3. New Orleans Native Mannie Fresh and our beloved DJ Soul Sister perform at the House of Blues Sunday 9/3. The event, called Body Rock, will feature "break beats and classic cuts from rap, soul, funk, rhythm & blues and old school hip-hop." 

4. Uptown cocktail lounge, Cure, hosts a proceed on Saturday 9/2 to aid those affected from Hurricane Harvey. Enjoy red beans, cocktails and cornbread in the after noon with proceeds benefitting American Red Cross Houston Texas.

5. New Orleans artist Boyfriend, hosts a 5th Annual Birthday Extravaganza 9/1 at the Joy Theater. The event will feature local guests including Fleur de Tease, Kitten N' Lou, Madame Gandhi, Maggie Koerner, Alexis M Marceaux, and more. 

