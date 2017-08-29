Diggin in the Crates - August 29 Murf Reeves

The Ibibio Sound Machine somehow led me to the Roots 1999 masterpiece, Things Fall Apart. The beats of ISM got me thinking about Questlove, drummer for the Roots, and the crack of Questlove's snare drum. So distinctive and full of "pop," I quickly found myself immersed in the BPM's of Things Fall Apart. Recorded at Electric Lady Studios, this record probably cemented the Roots as one of the most influential hip hop bands. From the opening sample of Spike Lee's, "Mo Better Blues," The Roots made it clear this was something the music world had never heard before. Biting lyrics revealed a real world of growing up in today's hard world. The album is also a celebration of hip hop (You Got Me, listen here,) as an ever evolving art form. With contributions from Common, Erykah Badu, Mos Def, Eve, Beanie Siegel and Ursula Rucker, that give much weight to the serious groove of this record. Interesting to realize, The music collective, Soulquarians, were involved in the production of Things Fall Apart, as well as, Common's Like Water for Chocolate, D'angelo's Voodoo, and Erykah Badu's Mama's Gun. Sort of makes sense these records and especially Things Fall Apart left a heavy footprint on the dance-floor of popular music. Go take a listen.