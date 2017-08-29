Diggin in the Crates - August 29 Murf Reeves

I have been inundated with so much great music recently, I needed some time to digest before slinging the jams for ya'll. First of all, thanks to Twist and Shout Records in Denver, their selections, and friendly staff made it easy to dig for the rad albums. At the top of the stack of albums: Ibibio Sound Machine and their newest recording, Uyai. My pronunciation of I.S.M may be off but their sound is beautiful and not easy to dismiss. Based out of London, Ibibio Sound Machine creates beat heavy songs, centered around rhythms heavily influenced by 80's pop music. There is more of a connection between Miami Sound Machine and Ibibio Sound Machine besides the name. Vocalist Eno Williams, was heavily influenced by Miami Sound Machine's sounds and rhythms and the love of 80's groove is evident on many of the tracks. The other component Williams provides is her choice of language for her lyrics. Ibibio is a southern Nigerian dialect taught to William's by her mother and grandmother. William's infuses Ibibio dialect with English, which helps communicate the messages of the songs. Many of the lyrics are folk tales told to William's by her mother's, filled with life lessons, and wisdom, and backed by grooves of the Sound Machine, the songs come to life, teaching and entertaining. Listen to the uptempo tracks, "Give Me a Reason," or,"The Pot is on Fire." The overall feel is a positive intense dance groove. Check out this NPR interview for more insight into the creation of the songs. The downtempo tracks, "One That Light's up," and "Sunray," have a warmth, that envelopes the listener with fun, danceable rhythms, but a calming feel overall. If ever the genre world music, was needed, ISM is the reason. Filled with afro-funk and dance, tattooed with a healthy dose of 80's pop, Ibibio Sound Machine is a breath of fresh air on the music scene, reminding listeners, there is always something beautiful on the musical horizon.