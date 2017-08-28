Diggin in the Crates - August 29 Murf Reeves

Talking about Listening

Writing blogs. Sounds like some kind of word swamp in the Candyland game. I’m complaining because I have been trying to write this blog for a couple of weeks and I’ve been having difficulty. My blogging is part of a larger music idea and business I am growing, but man, so many pieces and parts in the digital universe. Just like so much great, interesting music, to learn so much from, the internet itself is the reason why I decided to learn about the internet and how to best navigate the internet to find the dopest music content for folks. Blogging helps me learn about myself and how I can relate the beauty I feel in the music and talk about it with you.

A few weeks ago, My daughter, girlfriend and I spent some time in Colorado: Denver area and Estes Park. Great blend of urban lifestyle, and walks deep into the forest. The finale was attending a performance at the Red Rocks Amphitheater. The theater was built in the early 40’s for the enjoyment of hearing music in the natural acoustics of Red Rocks, and it was no joke. The sound was magnificent, not only technically, but hearing the songs rise up into the air and float up bouncing off the rocks into our ears and back and forth. I felt swaddled in the sound, as it drifted up into the sky, first in the day, through sunset and finally when the stars and musical notes seem to become one.

Saturday, July 29 was the show, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Wood Brothers, Hot tuna, and John Medeski sitting in. The show was great, even the rain at the end didn’t really ruin anyone’s time. The most important feeling I came away with, was a comfortable happiness. I felt like a mature music listener and treated with the respect of a music listener. A standard I’m not used to in New Orleans, surprising because of the amount of venues. The overall experience, at Red Rocks, felt richer, and I felt more connected to all the different elements creating the whole. Everyone played their part, The venue, law, band and the listeners, making for a harmonious concert. I guess the feeling of harmony, many folks working together for a common happy purpose, was what impressed me most. I believe it was the idea that an experience is and should be about MORE than just money, and, part of the richness is what is put into the experience, by all parties involved. The more we invest, the greater and fuller the reward.

I have invested most of my life into the service industry. Owner, customer, bartender,doorman,musician,server,line cook,dishwasher, chef, host, barback and all the positions in-between. There are so many moving parts, much like this digital world, and if any one part fails, there could be disaster. Investing more than just money, lifeforce should be invested. By lifeforce, I mean, intelligence, compassion, common sense and mindfulness, and most importantly believing in ourselves and the great we are doing. Thinking of others and ourselves in the aforementioned ways can cause our standards and desire for quality to rise and bloom.

Now, a journey to Red Rocks is not necessary, although super bad ass, New Orleans or wherever you are is the place to start raising standards. The service industry is my example, but so many places could use an injection of life. I connect the music with the service industry because to me they are hand in hand in this city. Here in New Orleans we have so many new facilities. The Ellis Marsalis Center for Music, The stage at the Old US Mint. The newly renovated Orpheum, Joy, Saenger, Carver and newcomer Joy Theater. Plus many of the music clubs are offering earlier shows, for listeners. The smaller clubs are also offering shows earlier in the evening, for folks who would like to maturely listen to great music. If we can listen to music, with others in mind as well as ourselves, we can have the raddest times. Living Life!!

