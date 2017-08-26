Rhythm Room Playlist 08/25/17

1 Use Me Fred Wesley & The J.B.'s 03:48 The Lost Album

2 god's little children Hopeton Lewis 02:46 Dynamic

3 i'll keep my light in my window Free Life 04:03 Free Life

4 Love Is A Five Letter Word James Phelps 02:55 Love Is A Five Letter Word

5 Pullin' The Minits 02:18 Memphis 70: The City's Funk And Soul In The Decade After Otis, 1968-1978

6 I'd Rather Be an Old Man's Sweetheart (Than a Young Man's Fool) Candi Staton 02:06 Candi Staton

7 Ain't Nobody Home Howard Tate 02:26 Get It While You Can: The Legendary Sessions

8 04. Lay It On The Line Jimmy Hughes 02:35 Something Special

9 Ooh Baby Johnny Sayles 03:59 Man On the Inside

10 Crumbs Off The Table Laura Lee 03:39 The Hot Wax-Invictus Anthology

11 Riots Dick Gregory 03:53 Live At The Village Gate

12 Who Do They Think They Are Charlie Whitehead 02:44 Songs To Sing: The Charlie Whitehead Anthology 1970-76

13 Things Ain't Right Esther Marrow 03:39 Sister Woman

14 Black Progress Dick Gregory 03:11 The Light Side: The Dark Side

15 When Will We Be Paid Staple Singers 02:35 The Complete Stax-Volt Soul Singles Vol. 2 1968-1971 Disc 4

16 We The People Who Are Darker Than Blue Curtis Mayfield 06:01 Curtis

17 Ku Klux Klan Dick Gregory 02:28 The Two Sides of Dick Gregory

18 We Can't Sit Down Joe Tex 03:00 This Is Gold

19 Let My People Go Darondo 03:55 The Soul of the Black Panther Era Vol 1

20 Atmosphere of Trust Dick Gregory 01:49 The Light Side: The Dark Side

21 Wha Dem Say Winston McAnuff & Fixi 06:00 A New Day

22 Whats The Cost? Kylie Auldist 04:44 Made Of Stone

23 he miss road fela kuti 10:48 the best of the black president 2

24 Culture in the Ghetto The Soul Rebels 04:59 Let Your Mind Be Free

25 Simple Truth Water Seed 04:44 We Are Stars

26 Much Thrust Bernie Worrell 03:54 All The Woo In The World

27 Fight The Future Blak Presidents 04:59 Fight The Future

28 Get Next to You Everyday People 02:34 Eccentric Soul: Omnibus (2012, Numero Group)

29 Gimme Some Love Gold 03:56 Gold

30 Willie John's Funk John Ellison 05:14 U From Funk

31 By Your Side Sade 04:34 Lovers Rock [1st Press UK]