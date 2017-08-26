Rhythm Room Playlist 08/25/17

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: August 26th, 2017
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Use Me     Fred Wesley & The J.B.'s     03:48     The Lost Album
2     god's little children     Hopeton Lewis     02:46     Dynamic
3     i'll keep my light in my window     Free Life     04:03     Free Life
4     Love Is A Five Letter Word     James Phelps     02:55     Love Is A Five Letter Word
5     Pullin'     The Minits     02:18     Memphis 70: The City's Funk And Soul In The Decade After Otis, 1968-1978
6     I'd Rather Be an Old Man's Sweetheart (Than a Young Man's Fool)     Candi Staton     02:06     Candi Staton
7     Ain't Nobody Home     Howard Tate     02:26     Get It While You Can: The Legendary Sessions
8     04. Lay It On The Line     Jimmy Hughes     02:35     Something Special
9     Ooh Baby     Johnny Sayles     03:59     Man On the Inside
10     Crumbs Off The Table     Laura Lee     03:39     The Hot Wax-Invictus Anthology
11     Riots     Dick Gregory     03:53     Live At The Village Gate
12     Who Do They Think They Are     Charlie Whitehead     02:44     Songs To Sing: The Charlie Whitehead Anthology 1970-76
13     Things Ain't Right     Esther Marrow     03:39     Sister Woman
14     Black Progress     Dick Gregory     03:11     The Light Side: The Dark Side
15     When Will We Be Paid     Staple Singers     02:35     The Complete Stax-Volt Soul Singles Vol. 2 1968-1971 Disc 4
16     We The People Who Are Darker Than Blue     Curtis Mayfield     06:01     Curtis
17     Ku Klux Klan     Dick Gregory     02:28     The Two Sides of Dick Gregory
18     We Can't Sit Down     Joe Tex     03:00     This Is Gold
19     Let My People Go     Darondo     03:55     The Soul of the Black Panther Era Vol 1
20     Atmosphere of Trust     Dick Gregory     01:49     The Light Side: The Dark Side
21     Wha Dem Say     Winston McAnuff & Fixi     06:00     A New Day
22     Whats The Cost?     Kylie Auldist     04:44     Made Of Stone
23     he miss road     fela kuti     10:48     the best of the black president 2
24     Culture in the Ghetto     The Soul Rebels     04:59     Let Your Mind Be Free
25     Simple Truth     Water Seed     04:44     We Are Stars
26     Much Thrust     Bernie Worrell     03:54     All The Woo In The World
27     Fight The Future     Blak Presidents     04:59     Fight The Future
28     Get Next to You     Everyday People     02:34     Eccentric Soul: Omnibus (2012, Numero Group)
29     Gimme Some Love     Gold     03:56     Gold
30     Willie John's Funk     John Ellison     05:14     U From Funk
31     By Your Side     Sade     04:34     Lovers Rock [1st Press UK]

