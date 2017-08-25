You're Invited to Soul Sister's Birthday Week Festivities

Published on: August 25th, 2017

I'd like to invite everyone to my two upcoming birthday week festivities. My actual birthday is on September 9, a Saturday, so I'll be hosting my Soul Power show on WWOZ 8-10pm that night. I hope you'll be able to tune in for that, but if you'd like to party down with me live in person and on the dancefloor, then please make plans for these:

My birthday week festivities kick off Sunday, September 3, at House of Blues for Body Rock, an old-school-only party with legendary producer and DJ Mannie Fresh of New Orleans, and I'll be opening the show. $10 to get in. Click here for advance tix.

Then on Friday, September 8, take it to Tipitina's for my 11th Annual Birthday Jam. This year, my special guest will be the magnificent DJ Jazzy Jeff of Philadelphia. Yes, I'm opening that show and ready to throw down. Free birthday cake, while it lasts, by Dat Cake Place. Click here for more info, including ticket details!

Thank you, and shout out to all WWOZ and Soul Power listeners and family, and to all my fellow Virgos, too!

Luv,

soul sister

