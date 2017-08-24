Cutting Edge NOLA Conference: Film Screenings and Workshop

This weekend's Cutting Edge NOLA Conference includes a number of film screenings and a workshop, all free and open to the public at Central City BBQ.

"Music in Movies" film screenings happen Friday, August 25 at Central City BBQ, 1201 S Rampart St

5:45 – 6:00 – Introduction to Tank and Bangas Short Documentary

6:00 – 6:30 – [Film] CLOSEUP - Tank and the Bangas

6:45 – 8:00 – [Film] HR Finding Joseph I.

The Film Workshop happens Saturday, August 26.

12:00 – 12:40 PM Film Workshop – Capturing Culture on Film – WWOZ Film Project

Speakers:

Charlie Steiner, Director, WWOZ Film Department

Ilko Davidov, Bullet Proof Films

Carmine Cervi, CIMMFest (Chicago International Movies and Music Festival)

Maggie Hadleigh-West, Filmmaker

Ted Baldwin, Filmmaker, Third Coast Digital Films

Jimmy Anselmo, Jimmy’s music club

David Treadway, Filmmaker

See the Cutting Edge NOLA web site for a complete schedule of events.