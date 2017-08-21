New Orleans Musicians' Clinic Blood Drive & Drag Show

Published on: August 21st, 2017
Hawaiian Themed Blood Drive & Trixie Minx Drag Show
Beat the Heat with NOMC's August Events
4th Annual Tropical Blood Drive hosted by the NOMC & the Organ Grinders
 
 
Where: Tipitina's | 501 Napoleon
 
When: Sunday, August 27th | 11-5pm
 
What: Music all day, raffle, and a dance showcase to collect 250 vitally needed pints of blood for the New Orleans community.
 
Attire: Hawaiian | free and open to the public
 
 
 
 
A heartfelt thanks to our event sponsors and supporters!  
I Will Survive: A Drag Show
 
 
Where:
The Mardi Gras Museum of Costume and Culture | 1010 Conti Street
 
When:
Tues. August 29th | 5:30-7:30p
 
What:
 A drag show to raise awareness for the health care provided at the New Orleans Musicians' Clinic
 
free and open to the public
 
 
 

