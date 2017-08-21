New Orleans Musicians' Clinic Blood Drive & Drag Show

4th Annual Tropical Blood Drive hosted by the NOMC & the Organ Grinders

Where: Tipitina's | 501 Napoleon

When: Sunday, August 27th | 11-5pm

What: Music all day, raffle, and a dance showcase to collect 250 vitally needed pints of blood for the New Orleans community.

Attire: Hawaiian | free and open to the public

A heartfelt thanks to our event sponsors and supporters!